‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 1: Thomas Buys More Drugs

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 1 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will feel that he needs to take some drastic measures. The designer recently got married but is far from a happy groom. In fact, his marriage is off to a miserable start, and he will call a friend to help him with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Thomas is eager to consummate his marriage. He has told his bride that he is aching to be with her, but she does not want to rush into the intimate side of their relationship. This has put a damper on Thomas’ spirits because he desperately wants to take her to bed. He has manipulated and schemed to make Hope his wife, but it seems as if it was all in vain.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Hope was trying to stall Thomas by talking about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Beth, and even Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Her conversation only agitated Thomas further, with him yelling an insensitive comment at her. He told her that her daughter, Beth, was not alive and would never be coming back. Hope was shocked at Thomas’ outburst and will be less inclined to make love to him.

Looks like there’s no such thing as wedded bliss for these two. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/iEIDTp9aMw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 30, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will formulate another plan to get what he wants. According to She Knows Soaps, Thomas will meet up with his old pal, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), again. B&B fans will remember that the last time these two met, Vinnie gave Thomas some drugs. Thomas then spiked Liam’s drink with the behavior-altering drug, and he began to act strangely. In fact, he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made love that night.

It appears as if Thomas will buy the same drug again, and this time he will use it on Hope. He is willing to drug Hope just so that he can sleep with her. It appears as if Thomas will stoop to a new low if he goes through with his plan.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Liam will know the truth by the end of the week. When Thomas realizes that Liam knows that Phoebe is Beth, he will start to feel the pressure mount. He may even try to flee Los Angeles with Hope by his side.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.