Leah Remini Alludes To Being Watched By Scientology In New Instagram Photo

Leah Remini shared a new photo to Instagram where she appears to be posed in front of a window with a Scientology building right behind her, alluding to her being watched by the organization in a tongue-in-cheek post.

While the producer, actress, and star of the A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath can make a joke for the cameras, Leah has revealed both on-camera and to her many followers on Instagram the damage she claims the religion did to her life and the lives of her family before she split from the organization in 2013.

In the comments section of the post, many of her followers and friends left comments that applauded the work Leah has done in bringing what she feels is a social injustice towards followers of the religion to light. Many have also relayed their own personal stories about being involved in Scientology.

Leah’s A&E series, which she hosts alongside former Scientologist Mike Rinder, was recently nominated by the television academy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. She revealed the nod by the academy on Instagram on July 16.

In thanking the academy, Leah claimed that many of those involved in the creation and filming of the A&E series are harassed by the religious organization.

“As a result of making this program, our contributors and all involved get harassed, stalked and slandered every day for speaking & giving a platform to Scientology’s survivors. We are grateful to be given the opportunity to share a project with the world that gives a voice to the victims of this abusive cult,” she said on Instagram.

The former King of Queens star, as well as her mother, husband, and daughter, were also practicing Scientologists reported Business Insider. Remini was a member of the church for over three decades and made it to almost the highest spiritual rank in the organization OT III, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time she left Scientology she was reportedly three levels away from the religion’s highest rank.

In 2015, Leah released a book titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, where she revealed that over the years as a practicing Scientologist the actress claimed she spent about $2 million for services and training courses and made another $3 million in donations.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in a story about some of Remini’s expenses in regards to her time spent in the organization that she claimed to have given Scientology $40,000 to compensate for sandwiches and snacks she stole as a teenager over several months in the 1980s while she was involved in the religion’s Sea Org Organization and did not like the food she was given to eat. She also revealed in Troublemaker that she was also billed for the amount of $5,000 for Scientology-approved marriage counseling for then-boyfriend Angelo Pagan so he could reconcile with his first wife.

Pagan and Remini would later tie the knot in July 2003. The couple has one daughter together, Sofia.

Scientology and the Aftermath airs on A&E.