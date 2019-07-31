Missy Elliott Fans Start A Petition For Her To Win The MTV VMA Vanguard Award

For the longest time, the MTV Video Music Awards have been handing out the Vanguard Award, also known as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which celebrates the bodies of work that musical acts have created in music videos.

The award was first handed out in 1984 and has been awarded to different acts throughout the years including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Britney Spears, P!nk, and many more.

The latest recipient was Jennifer Lopez in 2018.

Yesterday, Marc Jacobs announced via his Twitter account that he will be awarded the first-ever Fashion Vanguard Award next month.

It hasn’t been revealed if that is the only Vanguard award being handed out this year but there seems to be a certain rapper who social media is demanding should win the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. That rapper is the iconic Missy Elliott.

The “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker has been creating next-level music videos since the late 1990s and is surprisingly yet to be honored by MTV.

“Can we give Missy Elliott the Video Vanguard Award this year? She deserves it,” one user tweeted.

“I’m gonna say this. MISSY MISDEMEANOR ELLIOTT HAS SERVED US LOOKS FOR DAYS. CHOREO. HOT BOYZ. TRASH BAG REALNESS. FISHEYE LENS. SHE GAVE US ISSYURMININIPAFLAYAKAMA. SHE’S HELPED US LOSE CONTROL. @MTV STOP PLAYING AND GIVE THIS ICON THE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT THIS YEAR’S #VMAs,” another passionate fan shared on Twitter.

“The Fashion Vanguard Award is great or whatever but I feel like @mtv is going out of their way to not give @MissyElliott her things and I’m not here for it. Missy Misdemeanor Elliott deserves a Vanguard Award,” a third person tweeted.

MTV: Who deserves the #VMAs Vanguard? Us: Missy Elliott. MTV: Justin Timberlake! Us: No, Missy Elliott. MTV: Kanye West? Us: Missy Elliott wtf!? MTV: JLo! ❤️❤️❤️ Us: MISSY ELLIOTT ???? MTV: Idk let’s do a fashion one? Marc Jacobs. — ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????™ (@Twi5ted3legance) July 30, 2019

Elliott’s fans have taken it further than just tweeting their thoughts, they’ve also made petition anyone can sign on Change.org. Users are sharing the link to the page so it receives the attention it deserves.

#janfam – we all know MISSY deserves! FAR overdue! FOR MISSY ELLIOTT TO RECEIVE A MTV MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD For 2019! https://t.co/JqzEWq8ol6 via @Change — Brian M. Mabry (@brianmmabry) July 24, 2019

Elliot is still a relevant act today with her old hits drawing in over 6.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most played track currently is her collaboration with rising star Lizzo, called “Tempo.” The song has over 28.8 million streams and drew in over 4.3 million views within five days on her official YouTube channel.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. Her current Instagram bio states “New Missy Coming” in capital letters with a flame emoji, hinting a new album release.

Missy collected her honorary degree for her musical achievements and influence earlier this year and gave an emotional speech, which The Inquisitr reported.