‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Adorable Nickname For Daughter With New Rare Photo

Chelsea Houska shares her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. Although she is a reality television show star, the mom of three doesn’t share too much on social media. On Tuesday night, however, she shared an adorable photo of her youngest child, Layne, marking her latest milestone and revealed her nickname for her daughter.

“LAY LAY CAKES! How are you 11 months?!” Chelsea captioned the Instagram photos that she shared of her daughter. In the photos, Layne is sitting next to a board that has “eleven months” spelled out in white letters. In the third photo, Layne is trying to remove her hairbow.

Chelsea Houska has three children with Layne being her youngest. The reality show star was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between her oldest daughter’s father and Chelsea did not work out, however.

She then moved on to Teen Mom 2 where she continued to share her story. Chelsea eventually met a man named Cole DeBoer. In an interview with Us Weekly back in 2015, Chelsea recounted how the two first met at a gas station.

“He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Loading...

Even though the two didn’t speak during their first meeting, Cole was able to find Chelsea on social media. The two started dating and, in the same interview, Chelsea gushed about the man who would become her husband.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly. And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea continues to share her life on Teen Mom 2, and the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show. It is unclear when the new season will air on MTV, but when it does, fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family. Until then, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG. New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.