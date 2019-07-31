Hannah Brown Asks ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Not To Hate Jed Wyatt, Admits ‘I Deserve Better’ After Shocking Finale

The 'Bachelorette' star says she won't marry a liar.

Hannah Brown didn’t get her happy ending on The Bachelorette, but she wants fans to stop the hate toward her former fiancé, Jed Wyatt. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Hannah’s emotional Bachelorette finale, the Alabama beauty queen asked fans not to hate Jed after their breakup amid rumors that he had a girlfriend during the filming of the ABC dating show.

Hannah told Kimmel she doesn’t want fans to “hate” the musician after he lied to her during their relationship, but she admitted her parents were not in love with the guy who would go on to break her heart, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“I called my mom the other day to tell her some news… [She said], ‘Don’t tell me you’re back with that boy!’ My dad goes ‘Oh hell no!'”

While Hannah doesn’t want to spread hate, she does admit she was left heartbroken after catching Jed in a web of lies just five weeks after he proposed to her in Greece with a Neil Lane sparkler on The Bachelorette finale.

Hannah Brown told People she was crushed to find out that Wyatt had been planning a future with singer Haley Stevens when he left her to compete on The Bachelorette, telling the outlet, “This is not the future I expected.”

The Bachelorette star admitted she goes from feeling mad to sad to confused by the betrayal. Hannah also revealed that while Jed told her he never wanted to hurt her, in the end, he hurt her “worse than anybody else did.”

While she says she feels “remorse” for Jed amid all of the Bachelorette backlash he is receiving, Hannah admits it has been difficult for her. And while she never expected a breakup bombshell from The Bachelorette, the ABC star admits she overlooked several red flags with Jed, including the fact he admitted to her that he applied to the dating show to further his music career.

In the end, Hannah says she deserves better after weathering a past relationship with a man who lied to her.

“I have been in love with somebody in my past who lied to me, who cheated on me, and I tried to make it work. But I’m not that girl anymore, and that’s been something I’ve been so proud of. So, no matter how much it hurts, I won’t allow myself to be stuck in [something] for any longer than I should be. I deserve better.”

Jed Wyatt has not yet spoken out on The Bachelorette finale, but after his girlfriend scandal was made public, he posted to Instagram to reveal that his family has received threatening letters, phone calls and even verbal attacks in public. Wyatt also asked for viewers’ patience and kindness until he is able to speak publicly about what happened between him and Hannah Brown after the final rose.