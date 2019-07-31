‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, July 30: Douglas Tells Liam That Phoebe Is Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 30 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and her new husband on their “staycation” honeymoon. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had booked them a hotel suite so that they could spend some time together without Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) or any other distractions.

However, Hope kept up the conversation even though it was painfully obvious that Thomas wanted so much more. The more Thomas tried to kiss and hold his new wife, the more Hope talked about Douglas. Frustrated, Thomas told Hope that as her husband he had certain expectations. He wanted to know what she was thinking about. Hope revealed that she was thinking about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Thomas was irked that she was thinking about her ex-husband after he had done so much to create a romantic setting. Hope then switched the topic to Douglas, per She Knows Soaps.

“Can we not talk about Douglas?” Thomas asked. Exasperated, he tried to impress upon Hope that he needed her so much that it hurt. Hope obviously wasn’t interested in intimacy and started to talk about Beth. Thomas lost it with his wife and told her that her daughter had died and was never coming back. Hope was visibly upset at Thomas’ outburst.

Hope unknowingly puts herself in jeopardy by confessing her true feelings for Liam to Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OAXHKi0RuM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/R2qKbq8uUb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 30, 2019

At Forrester Creations, the Logan sisters gathered to talk about Hope’s marriage. While Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) admired Hope’s dedication to the children, her little sister had other concerns. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was worried that Thomas would have certain expectations as Hope’s husband that her niece would not be able to fulfill.

Flo entered the room. The sisters told the newest member of the family that Thomas had a shady past. They had every reason to worry about Hope because he had once set Brooke’s son Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) house on fire. After hearing more details about Thomas’ character, Flo stormed out.

At the cliff house, Liam told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about his conversation with Douglas. In the meantime, Douglas was in the nursery looking at the baby. He said, “Beth, I know you’re Beth.” When Liam entered the room, Douglas turned to him. He told him that Phoebe is Beth. Liam actually paused and let the little boy’s words sink in. It seemed as if what Douglas had to say finally made sense to Liam.

