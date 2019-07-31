‘Bachelorette’ Ending Bashed As Hannah Brown Ruins Tyler Cameron’s Chances Of Becoming ‘The Bachelor’

The finale of the ABC reality show left some viewers very unhappy.

Bachelorette fans have mixed feelings about the ending to Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC reality show.

On Tuesday’s Bachelorette finale, Brown rejected suitor Tyler Cameron’s proposal and instead got engaged to Jed Wyatt. But one day into her engagement, The Bachelorette star found out Wyatt was still in a relationship with a hometown girlfriend while he was on the show. On the live finale, it was revealed that Brown and Wyatt ended their engagement and are no longer together.

Cue Tyler Cameron, who appeared on the live After the Final Rose segment to offer The Bachelorette his support after her not-so-happy ending. As fan rallied for Cameron to be the next Bachelor, Hannah decided to be “bold” and ask her rejected suitor for a second chance.

“You’re an incredible guy, and I’m a single girl… I was thinking maybe we could go for a drink,” Brown said, to which Cameron replied that he would “love to.”

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison chimed in to say he was “shipping” the couple, but other members of Bachelor Nation weren’t as sure, Entertainment Tonight notes. Cameron’s good friend, Matt James, commented on his Instagram Story, “Mannn, she better be buying!!”

Other fans of the show were more concerned with the fact that this could ruin Cameron’s chances of being The Bachelor. Several fans noted that Cameron is not “second choice material,” and that perhaps he should be The Bachelor and Hannah cast as a contestant to win back his heart against dozens of other girls.

I loved Hannah as bachelorette but you could tell Tyler wasn’t wanting to be second choice but just didn’t wanna say no and she possibly ruined it for him to be THE NEXT BACHELOR ???? — Michaela???? (@michaelamiracl2) July 31, 2019

I need Tyler to be The Bachelor, which means he can’t be going out on dates with Hannah! Sorry girl! #TheBacheloretteFinale — VannaThinks (@VannaThinks) July 31, 2019

They should have Tyler C. be the Bachelor and have Hannah be a contestant #TheBachelorette — Ashley (@ashleykindi) July 31, 2019

Of course, if Cameron gives his relationship with Brown another try, his chances of becoming The Bachelor will be dashed. In a follow-up appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hannah Brown discussed her Bachelorette ending and made a disapproving face when asked of Cameron should be the next Bachelor star, making it clear she does not want him to get the coveted gig.

“We’ll see where the drinks go,” Brown teased, per ET. “I became a lot stronger of a woman throughout all I went through, so I don’t want to say I regret it [how the show ended]. But he is pretty great.”

When asked who she would like to see as ABC’s next leading man, The Bachelorette star admitted it was “weird” to pick and choose between her former boyfriends, but finally settled on her rejected suitors Peter Weber or Mike Johnson as worthy Bachelor material.