Peter Weber Denies Ex-Girlfriend Calee Lutes’ Allegations That He Dumped Her To Go On ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' suitor claims he didn't interview for the ABC reality show until 'months' after his breakup.

Peter Weber is breaking his silence on the ex-girlfriend drama that seemingly puts his chances to become the next Bachelor in jeopardy. Amid his ex Calee Lutes’ claims that he broke up with her so he could join The Bachelorette, Weber told People his ex’s story is not entirely true.

“There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned. The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship.”

Weber made it clear that he was not dating Lutes when he interviewed for The Bachelorette and even claimed that he was more serious about the relationship than she was at one point.

“I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward. And she wasn’t on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn’t going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up.”

Earlier this month, Lutes, a model, told Entertainment Tonight that she was in a serious relationship with Weber and had talked about moving in together when he abruptly broke things off late last year. Lutes revealed that she noticed that a Bachelorette producer started following Weber on Instagram and that she later learned he had been picked for the show.

Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend alleged that he “absolutely” betrayed her by interviewing for a reality dating show behind her back while planning a future with her at the same time. In response to his ex’s claims, Weber said he regrets causing Lutes any pain because he really did care about her.

Bachelorette fans are, of course, skeptical about Weber’s past since this is such a “he said/she said” scenario. But Weber’s explanation about his ex-girlfriend also comes ahead of the announcement of the next Bachelor, so he needs to be on his best behavior.

Weber’s live sit-down with host Chris Harrison showed him in a sympathetic light, and despite teasing that the airline pilot’s girlfriend drama would be addressed on The Bachelorette finale, Harrison didn’t bring it up at all.

But Harrison’s decision not to put Peter Weber in the hot seat by grilling him about his ex-girlfriend could also be because he believes The Bachelorette suitor went on the show for the right reasons. Harrison even told Entertainment Tonight he did some “digging” after Lutes’ story broke.

“I know more about Peter,” the Bachelorette host said. “Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around. In that regard, I’m less worried and less intrigued about Peter’s situation. Because I know some truths that either I’ll explain or Peter will explain.”

The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. on ABC.