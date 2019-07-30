Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Thinks Brandi Glanville Should Return To ‘RHOBH’ As Her Replacement

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says her nemesis would be perfect addition to the mean girl gang on the Bravo reality show.

Lisa Vanderpump thinks Brandi Glanville should return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four years after her departure from the Bravo reality show. In response to Glanville’s theory that she was upset about Glanville’s one-scene return to the show for Season 9 — so much so that she provided Camille Grammer with a “script” of what to say at the recent RHOBH reunion — Vanderpump fired back with a surprising response, Hollywood Life reports.

“First, @CamilleGrammer speaks for herself. We have seen that. Secondly, I don’t give a damn if @BrandiGlanvilIe joins #RHOBH. In fact, I think she SHOULD join THIS cast, as she would fit in perfectly.”

Vanderpump’s diss comes after Glanville spoke out on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast to reveal why she won’t be Vanderpump’s replacement on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Glanville revealed that producers told her there was no way they could replace Vanderpump with her out of loyalty to the SUR owner.

This is not the first time Brandi Glanville has said Vanderpump hindered her return to RHOBH. Last month, Glanville took to Twitter to reveal that the Vanderpump may have been behind her removal from the show at the end of Season 5, alleging that the original RHOBH queen bee “gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me.”

Brandi Glanville Says Lisa Vanderpump 'Is My Own Personal Devil': 'She Tried to Ruin My Life!' https://t.co/lL1TAzCMkX — People (@people) June 5, 2019

While neither woman is currently part of the RHOBH cast, Vanderpump and Glanville both think each other are perfect for the mean girl vibe the show has become famous for.

Brandi Glanville also predicted that Vanderpump will return as a housewife after taking one season off. Us Weekly reported that Glanville told her podcast listeners that Vanderpump’s “script” for Grammer included blaming her Season 9 cameo for the longtime RHOBH star’s exit so she could leave the door open with all of the other women.

“I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives is over,” Glanville said. “I think that she’ll take a season off, she’ll come back. Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow.”

The big question is, with Vanderpump’s blessing, would Brandi Glanville even want to return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? The Drinking and Tweeting author has said that she had been in talks for a return for a while and recently tweeted that she came back for a one- night cameo this season “because I’m a f***ing single mom and I got offered money.”

The third and final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, July 30, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.