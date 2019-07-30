‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Chelsea Chooses Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 30 brings some sleepwalking for Billy, so he finally confesses his struggles to Victoria. Plus, Lola tries to find out details of their wedding from Kyle while Victor makes a decision, and Chelsea tells Nick what she wants to do with her life.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) felt odd about signing the documents that Daryl (Gordon Thompson) presented her for her inheritance from Calvin (John Burke). They had a prenup, so Chelsea expected to receive nothing. The fact that Calvin had a trust for Connor also came as a huge surprise. Ultimately, though, Chelsea signed, and then she talked to Anita (Catherine Bach) on the phone. After the call, Chelsea assured Nick that she isn’t planning to run again, and she said she wants to stay with him. Then, Nick and Chelsea hugged.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reminded Billy (Jason Thompson) that she had a conference call with Japan. Billy assured Victoria that he would be fine to stay at home with the kids. Later, unable to sleep, Billy took prescription medication prescribed to Victoria. The next thing Billy knew, he woke up at the Chancellor estate without knowing how he got there. The writing behind the torn wallpaper said, “Stop Adam” this time. When Victoria got home, she was upset that Billy had left the kids home alone. Billy confessed the trouble he’s been having sleeping along with nightmare’s about Delia, and Victoria promised that she would get him the help he needs to get better.

Loading...

At Newman Enterprises, Nate (Sean Dominic) gave Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) good news about his treatment working. Victor decided to continue with the treatment and the new drug that Nate wanted to add. Nikki worried about side effects, but Victor decided that beating the disease was worth whatever it took, so Nikki promised to support Victor. Later, Nate met up with Abby (Melissa Ordway) at Society and gave her the good news since Victor consented to him sharing it. Then they went back to Nate’s to celebrate with a home-cooked meal.

Finally, at Lola’s (Sasha Calle), Kyle (Michael Mealor) moved his stuff back in, and she promised him that Celeste (Eva LaRue) is gone for good. Lola thanked Kyle for being so honest with her about his past, and she got him to promise always to tell the truth, but Kyle looked pained. Then, talk turned to the wedding, and Lola tried to get some details out of Kyle. Kyle refused to tell Lola anything, but he promised it would be the wedding of her dreams.