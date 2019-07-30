Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Stunned Liam Realizes Beth Is Phoebe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 31 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will finally piece the puzzle together. Suddenly, everything will make sense and he will realize that the answers he has been searching for have been staring him in the face all along.

Liam will figure out that he is the biological father of two little girls, according to Highlight Hollywood. Liam will be stunned when he comes to the realization that Phoebe is actually his daughter, Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). It will be an emotional moment for Liam because he previously mentioned that he loves “Phoebe” as if she is his own daughter. Now that he knows that she is his own flesh and blood, their connection will make so much more sense.

Liam has been hot on Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) trail ever since he heard an incriminating conversation between the two of them. He knew that they were hiding a secret that would have an impact on Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) life. He then started to investigate Flo and the adoption and uncovered many startling facts. One of them was that Flo admitted to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she had never given birth before.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Las Vegas hospital will return Liam’s call. B&B fans know that he called them to verify that Flo had given birth at their facility. The doctor will tell Liam that Flo has never been a patient at the hospital.

Coupled with the fact that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) insists that Phoebe is Beth, Liam will come to the realization that Beth “is my child!” Of course, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be shocked when Liam starts jumping up and down with his allegations. She adopted “Phoebe” when she was a tiny baby and the little girl only knows her as her mother. Steffy may think that Liam is doing some wishful thinking.

However, Liam will remain adamant that “Phoebe” is his child Beth, and he will immediately go to the beach house. He wants to confront Flo with the evidence that he has gathered and ask her to tell him the truth. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Flo will make a full confession and blow Liam and Wyatt’s minds with what she has to say.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.