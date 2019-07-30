Lisa Vanderpump Told Camille Grammer That Brandi Glanville’s Return To The ‘RHOBH’ Was The ‘Final Straw’

Lisa Vanderpump reportedly quit because of Brandi Glanville's Season 9 cameo.

Brandi Glanville just shared a very telling screenshot on her Twitter page.

Amid rumors suggesting Lisa Vanderpump quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to Glanville’s recent cameo on the series, Glanville posted a photo of a conversation between Camille Grammer and a fan, which seemingly proved that the rumors are true.

After seeing that the fan had suggested Grammer was catering to Vanderpump’s fanbase by claiming it was Glanville’s brief return to the series that prompted Vanderpump to skip the reunion and leave the show, Grammer confirmed that Glanville’s Season 9 appearance was the “final straw” for Vanderpump.

“[Camille Grammer] is exactly right! Go look at [Lisa Vanderpump]’s Twitter account. The tweet she received regarding Brandi being on & trashing her was the final straw,” the fan wrote.

“Lisa told me herself,” Grammer confirmed.

According to rumors, Vanderpump quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Glanville was seen on the show alongside new cast member Denise Richards. As fans will recall, Glanville spoke ill of Vanderpump during her appearance and suggested she wasn’t surprised to hear the reports claiming Vanderpump had manipulated her co-stars into allegedly pushing a negative story about Dorit Kemsley during Season 9.

Throughout the many episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump was accused of enlisting Teddi Mellencamp to speak ill of Kemsley and her decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Although Vanderpump never actually spoke to Mellencamp about the issue herself, she allegedly told her employee, John Blizzard, to get Mellencamp to relay the story about Kemsley and her dog to the other cast members of the show. Then, after a negative story was shared about Kemsley, several cast members pointed out that Vanderpump had to have been behind the story because there were details included that only she should have known.

On an early episode of Season 9, Kemsley opened up about her decision to re-home the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and explained that she was forced to give the dog away because it was continuously biting her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their two young children.

Glanville was initially brought to the series in a part-time role during Season 2 but appeared in a full-time role from Season 3 to Season 5.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion concludes tonight, July 30 with part three at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.