Maci Bookout’s Vasectomy Pic Launches ‘Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Comparison

Maci Bookout is back in the news. The Teen Mom OG star featured on Monday night’s episode of the MTV series with footage showing the 27-year-old attempting to convince husband, Taylor McKinney, to get a vasectomy. Together, the couple is parents to son Maverick and daughter Jayde, with Maci also being a mother to eldest son, Bentley, from a previous relationship.

Last night’s episode didn’t take long to make The Daily Mail‘s headlines. The newspaper accompanied its report with various photos of the family, including a picture of Maci’s face. The snap showed the star looking fresh faced with her hair tied back into a ponytail.

Fans have been commenting, and an interesting remark quickly shot up to be one of the most-liked responses.

“She looks like Sophie Turner!” the user wrote.

Over 72 users agreed with the comment.

Admittedly, there is some resemblance. The Game of Thrones actress bears a similar bone structure to Maci, with both girls having high cheekbones. Both also have porcelain skin and a penchant for wearing their hair tied back into a ponytail. Comments left to the newspaper’s report appeared to cover a range of views, though. One user felt that Maci should have her tubes tied with another suggesting that the mother of three opt for a hysterectomy.

Fans may well find Maci being likened to Sophie as somewhat amusing. While Maci lives in a reality television world and resides in Tennessee, Sophie dominates cult television and has recently made headlines for her marriage to Joe Jonas.

Maci and Taylor seem to be much loved. They also seem to be one of the Teen Mom franchise’s more stable couples. Other duos from the series appear to have it less easy. Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are currently making major headlines for an alleged altercation that saw Amber accused of attacking her boyfriend with a machete in the presence of their infant child. Jenelle Evans has also been fronting media outlets for having been fired from Teen Mom 2 after husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget. Jenelle lost (and eventually regained) custody of her three children.

Maci and Taylor also appear to have branched out into all-things entrepreneurial. The couple is running a lifestyle brand. Things That Matter retails trendy casual and athleisure wear apparel for both adults and children. The brand seems popular, with the company Instagram account boasting 249,000 followers.

Fans wishing to see more of Maci should follow the star’s Instagram account or tune into Teen Mom OG.