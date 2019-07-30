‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers Breakdown, Big Physical Fight Teased In Season 6 Preview

Viewers are getting some juicy previews for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise as Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette wraps up. Spoilers tease that there will be a physical altercation at some point during BiP that requires security or the police to break things up, and spoiler king Reality Steve is sharing the scoop about what happened.

About halfway through the lengthy Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise spoiler preview recently released by ABC, a chaotic scene taking place on the beach was shown. A couple of the ladies noted that the guys involved were fighting, and it looked like there were quite a few people involved in breaking things up.

It was hard to tell who was involved in the fight, but Reality Steve says he has the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers about exactly what happened. According to his Season 6 breakdown, this battle happens shortly before the second rose ceremony.

Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Christian Estrada, from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, will be spending some one-on-one time with Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who is from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor run.

Apparently, Christian will bring a piñata along with him as he pulls Nicole aside during the cocktail party. As the two talk, Clay Harbor (who is also from Becca’s season) will attempt to interrupt the pair and steal Nicole away. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that Christian won’t let Clay pull Nicole away, and Harbor will head back to tell the other guys what happened.

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

For some reason, this apparently irks Jordan Kimball quite a bit. Jordan was also on Becca’s season, and past social media posts haven’t signaled that there’s really any bad blood between Jordan and Christian. However, something about this situation sparks a heated fight between the two men.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that Jordan will make a move to tear down the piñata, intending to toss it in the ocean. This is set to be a replay of what he did last summer with the enormous stuffed animal that David Ravitz gave Jenna Cooper, but it doesn’t turn out the same way.

Instead, Christian is said to grab Jordan’s arm, and Reality Steve says that Kimball slams Estrada to the ground. This is what viewers saw in the preview clip, and it looks like some of the other male contestants try to break this up before security steps in and puts an end to it. Things definitely get intense and chaotic, as fans were able to see in the snippet teased in the Bachelor in Paradise preview.

Eventually, as The Inquisitr has previously detailed, host Chris Harrison gets involved and tells both Jordan and Christian that they are eliminated. Bachelor in Paradise fans may have been hoping that Jordan would find love in this return after all the chaos that played out in his previous engagement to Jenna Cooper, but spoilers reveal that his time on Season 6 will be short-lived.

As for Nicole, she will end up moving on to a romance with Clay, as The Inquisitr shared earlier, at least for a little while.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for Season 6 tease that there are multiple engagements on the way, and fans cannot wait to see all of the drama unfold. The chaos begins with the premiere airing on Monday, August 5, and the show will air both Monday and Tuesday nights through the finale.