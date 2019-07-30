‘Vikings’ Season 6: Katheryn Winnick Promises That New Trailer Will Arrive Soon

Fans are still waiting for a new Season 6 trailer but Katheryn Winnick announces that one is coming soon.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is yet to be a trailer released for the upcoming Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. During the recent San Diego Comic-Con, even though there was no official Q&A panel this year for Vikings, fans were anticipating a new trailer. However, this did not eventuate.

While there was no panel for Vikings this year, there was an official event which saw Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig, who plays her son Bjorn Ironside, attending a battle ax workshop. Fans were invited to try their hand at throwing axes like a Viking. Both Ludwig and Winnick also demonstrated their skills. It was expected that an announcement could be made during this event regarding a new trailer. When this didn’t eventuate, many fans were not happy.

Now, Katheryn Winnick has announced on her Instagram account that a Season 6 trailer for Vikings is coming soon. The statement was made on her most recent Comic-Con image showing her and fellow cast members, Alexander Ludwig and Kristy Dawn Dinsmore

After commenting about how she will be not only acting in Season 6 of Vikings but putting her hand to a directorial role, she finished up the post with the comment, “Trailer coming soon!”

As pointed out by Metro, Katheryn Winnick officially announced her directorial role during San Diego Comic-Con. Previously, the 41-year-old has posted images from her time as a director on the series to her Instagram account. However, it has now been revealed that Winnick will be directing Episode 8 of the upcoming season.

As yet, there is no official news from History Channel regarding exactly when this new trailer will drop. Which means that fans are still desperately waiting for new footage.

In addition, fans are eager to find out exactly when Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel. In previous years, since the network started putting out 20 episodes per season, the show has usually premiered around November. One half of the season then airs and the remaining half will air the following year, also in November, meaning that it takes two years for each season to air fully. It is expected that Season 6 of Vikings will also follow this format. This means that fans will likely have at least three to four months to wait until they get new episodes of their favorite historical drama series.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.