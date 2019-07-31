Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Enjoy Summer Fling, But Their Love Seems Everlasting

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been denying the true meaning of their relationship for a long time. Recently, though, the two singers showed their affection for the world to see, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Shawmila, as they are now referred to as, may well be a twosome, even though each has been said to be taking it slow.

Not anymore. According to Entertainment Tonight (ET), their source reported that the pair have become serious, despite previous efforts.

“[They] originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just gotten out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.”

Now, it seems their status has changed. The outlet’s source said that Shawn and Camila are currently “committed to working on a relationship.”

But is this a forever kind of relationship?

In her most recent Instagram post, Camilla mysteriously quoted Lewis Carroll. The author wrote in Alice In Wonderland, “Alice: How long is forever? White rabbit: Sometimes, just one second.”

Perhaps the former Fifth Harmony singer was keeping her options open, or perhaps she showed she is still scared and not ready to commit.

Her fans offered plenty of opinions about what she was alluding to in her obscure July 30 post.

“Is this about my boyfriend Shawn?” one asked, while another shouted, “SO WE ARE GONNA IGNORE THE FACT THAT YOUR [sic] DATING SHAWN.”

“Do you feel good to pretend that shawn and you are couple after senorita came out?” another opinionated commenter wrote.

Another took a humorous stance, saying, “rabbit needs to go back to school.”

Meanwhile, Shawn is staying mute about his love or lack of love for Camila. His last Instagram post showed the celebrated singer looking cagy as he sat in front of a mic, playing the piano.

The 20-year-old singer is set to command the State Farm Arena in Atlanta tonight and then Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on August 2, as part of his current tour.

Will 22-year-old Camila be on hand for both concerts?

This remains to be seen, but since she has been to all of his recent concerts, chances are she will be there to support a talented guy who could be a solid romantic partner.

So, are Camila Cabillo and Shawn Mendes actually in love?

Nobody but the couple knows for sure, but as Cosmopolitan put it, “…it looks like we might have to anticipate more Shawmila PDA throughout cuffing season! Buckle up, y’all, this is far from the last we’ll see of these two.”