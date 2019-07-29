Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thinks That Jordyn Woods & James Harden Were Hanging Out On Purpose

Khloe Kardashian reportedly doesn’t see any truth to Jordyn Woods accidentally bumping into her ex James Harden after the two were seen together recently.

The Secndnture CEO made headlines on Thursday, July 25 after being seen with another one of Kardashian’s former lovers. Woods was videotaped dancing in the same VIP section as Harden while she was in Houston, Texas. The spotting came just five months after Woods was caught canoodling with Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who Woods later admitted kissed her at a party in Los Angeles.

According to Hollywood Life, the Revenge Body host wasn’t pleased after seeing Woods and Harden in the same place. A source told the outlet that Kardashian was “confused” after seeing Kylie Jenner’s former BFF and Harden together and believes that the hangout was used to intentionally hurt her.

“Khloe feels Jordyn is hanging out with her exes deliberately to get a reaction out of her and truly doesn’t care about her or her family’s feelings,” the source said.

“She does not believe she accidentally ran into him at all. To Khloe, this was not a coincidence. It’s really disheartening and she wishes she would stop. She honestly thought after Tristan, she would never be seen with a Kardashian ex ever again and feels this is really a low blow and not cool.”

The Inquisitr previously shared that once Woods was seen out with Harden, Jenner had decided to cut the model out of her life on social media. The Kylie Skin CEO officially unfollowed Woods on Instagram on Friday, July 26. The unfollow came months after Woods had moved out of Jenner’s house following the Thompson scandal.

A source revealed that for Jenner, seeing Woods with Kardashian’s ex was the “final straw” for her. The source also adds that Jenner reportedly decided to continue following her high school friend months after the rest of her sisters shut Woods out because “she still had just a little bit of hope that with time, they could talk and try to rebuild something.”

Harden and Kardashian dated back in 2015 shortly after the Kocktails with Khloe alum filed for divorce from Lamar Odom. According to TMZ, Harden and Woods being at the same bar was “coincidental.” The outlet reports that the two have mutual friends and were hardly in the same space as each other. Woods reportedly also didn’t come or leave with Harden and was reportedly enjoying herself throughout the night.