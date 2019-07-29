‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series Has A Working Title As Opening Sequence Is Filmed

'Monument' has started filming in Virginia and is slated for a 2020 release.

With news of a new Walking Dead spinoff series being confirmed by AMC, viewers are now eager to learn more about the latest installment. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this new series will star two female protagonists and some casting updates have been announced. However, very little else is known about the storyline.

The latest Walking Dead spinoff also has the working title of Monument, according to Forbes. Working titles are regularly given to TV series as a way to either keep parts of production secret or when a show hasn’t got a proper title yet. And with the case of this new Walking Dead series, it seems likely the working title will be changed to fall in line with the other franchise titles, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. However, as yet, no official title has been announced by AMC.

In addition to the announcement of the current working title, some news is starting to emerge regarding how the series will open. Comic Book has reported that a media release was given to locals prior to the start of filming for the new series.

“The city of Hopewell is excited to announce the filming of AMC’s Monument in downtown Hopewell during the first two weeks of August,” the media release said.

“This series will follow in the footsteps of popular AMC program The Walking Dead, now and it’s ninth season and the current offshoot series Fear the Walking Dead, which both rank among the most-watched cable series on television.”

The release then gave more specific details of a scene being filmed, with set up work commencing from July 30. Filming will take place on Hopewell Street between East Poythress at East Cawson. During filming, a Boeing 737 fuselage will be sprawled across the street to reenact the scene of a plane crash.

Justina Mintz / AMC

This is not the first time that a plane crash has been reenacted in the Walking Dead universe. Most recently, the first half of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead centered around a plane crash. Prior to that, the mini-series Flight 462 also took place on a plane that ended up crashing into the ocean.

Loading...

Filming and clean-up of the area are expected to be completed by August 15.

The latest installment in the Walking Dead universe will air in 2020. Production has already started and filming has already commenced in Virginia and is expected to wrap up in November.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11. Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6. As yet, no release schedule has been confirmed regarding the new Walking Dead spinoff series.