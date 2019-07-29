Get To Know Calee Lutes, ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend

The Bachelorette spoilers hint that viewers will be hearing Peter Weber talk about the relationship he had with his ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes as this week’s final episodes air. The last that fans saw of Peter and Bachelorette Hannah Brown, they’d shared some quality time with one another in a windmill and were navigating a difficult rose ceremony. Given the teasers hinting that Calee’s past with Peter will be discussed in detail Monday night, fans will surely be anxious to know more about her.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Calee recently spoke out and alleged that Peter ended their relationship so that he could do Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette. Spoilers suggest that this prior relationship won’t play a role in Hannah’s decision regarding whether or not to give Peter her final rose. However, Weber will be asked about this past relationship.

Just who is Calee? As Hollywood Life notes, she is a model who is currently signed with several modeling agencies. Lutes is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and she explained that she met Weber in June 2018 through a dating app when he was in the area as part of his pilot training for Delta Airlines. The two dated until December and she has said they traveled together frequently, met one another’s families, and even discussed having her move to Los Angeles to be with him.

The 26-year-old model was on the cover of a local bridal magazine early on in her career, in March 2014. Lutes shared an Instagram post some time ago where she dished to NEXT Models about how she got her start in the modeling world. Calee explained that her sister was signed as a model and her sister’s booker spotted Calee after she’d graduated from school and the booker wanted to meet with her.

Since jumping into modeling, Calee has done campaigns for Zappos, Eddie Bauer, Esprit Colombia, and a handful of other brands. She’s appeared in an advertisement in People magazine and seems to be steadily building her modeling career.

Other posts on Calee’s Instagram page reveal that she considers herself to be a country girl at heart and she says that she describes herself as a laid-back, outdoorsy gal. The Bachelorette contestant’s ex-girlfriend says that her ideal Friday night activities would include camping, hiking, and rock climbing.

While Calee Lutes did feel it was necessary to speak out about her former relationship with Peter Weber, she insists that she isn’t looking for any kind of reunion with him. She’s in a relationship with someone new and she has said she’s not doing this for publicity either.

The Inquisitr noted that show host Chris Harrison will tease that Peter’s version of what went down with Calee will be quite revealing. Many franchise fans are hoping that Peter will be The Bachelor this winter if he doesn’t get Hannah’s final rose on The Bachelorette. Everybody will be curious to see how he handles the questions he’ll be facing Monday night about his former relationship with Calee.