Peter Weber Has ‘Explaining To Do’ During Finale For ‘The Bachelorette,’ Spoilers From Chris Harrison Tease

It is almost time for the two-night finale of Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette season. Spoilers have hinted that this will be one of the most explosive finales in franchise history, and now host Chris Harrison is acknowledging some of what is going to be addressed.

Heading into Monday night’s episode, Hannah is facing a rose ceremony with Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt, and Tyler Cameron. Once she eliminates one of these three men, she’ll introduce her last two guys to her family, have last-chance dates, and then choose one guy during her final rose ceremony.

Fans who follow The Bachelorette spoilers are aware that ex-girlfriends of both Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber have recently come forward to talk about their former relationships. Both women, Calee Lutes and Haley Stevens, say they were dumped or ghosted so that their boyfriends could film Hannah’s season.

The Inquisitr has previously explained that spoiler king Reality Steve says these allegations have created big issues post-filming. Now, Harrison is acknowledging the Weber situation and sharing a few Bachelorette teasers about the fact that this all will be addressed.

Right now, The Bachelorette spoilers have not revealed how much will be contained in Monday’s show versus how much will be held until Tuesday’s episode. However, it seems likely that viewers will see Hannah and Peter come face-to-face for the first time since filming during Monday’s show, and that these allegations from his ex-girlfriend will be addressed at that point.

Chris told ET Online that he “did some digging” into what really happened between Peter and his ex-girlfriend, Calee. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Lutes says that she and Weber had been fairly serious and were talking about living together and eventually having children as he was in the midst of The Bachelorette casting process, unbeknownst to her. Supposedly, he dumped her with little explanation once he was cast on Hannah’s season.

Harrison suggests that the way things went down between Peter and Calee is “kind of more funny than anything, about him and how he was approached by the show, how he was cast on the show, the timing of it all.”

The Bachelorette host says that he’ll push both Peter and Jed to be honest about what happened with their ex-girlfriends during the finale. However, Harrison suggests that he’s not all that worried about the truth in Weber’s case.

“Peter is going to have a little explaining to do. I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging… so I was just curious so I asked around. In that regard, I’m less worried and less intrigued about Peter’s situation. Because I know some truths that either I’ll explain or Peter will explain.”

Could some of this talk from Harrison come from an interest in rehabilitating Weber’s image so he can still be a serious contender to be The Bachelor? The Inquisitr has noted that it seems that Peter, Tyler Cameron, and Mike Johnson are the three frontrunners at this point, and fans have wondered if this talk from Peter’s ex-girlfriend could push him out of contention.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that both Monday and Tuesday’s finale episodes will be jam-packed with major developments. Hannah Brown hasn’t confirmed much about her status now, and fans will be anxious to see which rumors are confirmed and which ones are dismissed when all of this finally airs on ABC.