Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Goes Public, ‘The Bachelorette’ Contender Of Hannah Brown’s Now Facing Heat

Peter Weber is one of Hannah Brown’s final four men on The Bachelorette, and spoilers tease that they will be sharing some intense, intimate moments during Monday night’s overnights. However, there have also been rumors swirling about how things ended between Peter and an ex-girlfriend shortly before filming, and now that ex is speaking out publicly.

Weber talked with Brown during an earlier episode about a former relationship of his, saying that it had been quite serious but ultimately wasn’t meant to be. Peter added that he had felt devastated by the split, and his family shared the same during last week’s hometown date. However, it sounds like that ex-girlfriend is ready to contradict some of that caricature of their romance.

ET Online talked with Peter’s ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes about her former relationship with Weber. She details that she dated Peter for about five months last year, and she says that he ended their relationship once he learned he had been cast on Hannah’s Bachelorette season.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, there has been a lot of buzz swirling about Calee and Peter’s relationship. Spoiler king Reality Steve had detailed that he had spoken with her, but she held off on sharing her experience publicly. She had been ready for the gossip blogger to share her story, but she stepped back after seeing the pushback Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens received for speaking publicly.

Reality Steve shared that he had seen specifics from Weber’s ex-girlfriend showing that her relationship with Peter definitely overlapped with his casting on Hannah’s Bachelorette. Calee may not have been ready to share her experience publicly as the season first started airing, but her name could be found in various posts online where fans were buzzing about the situation. Now, she’s putting her name to all of this.

Lutes says that she and Weber first connected last year in June via a dating app. They met in person when he was in Atlanta for training and once he returned to Los Angeles, they continued to date long distance. Since she is a model and he is a pilot, it seemingly worked out well for them to see one another every week or two, and they vacationed together frequently. In fact, they went to Switzerland together last November.

Calee says that their relationship was very serious and that he had talked with her about moving into an apartment with him in Los Angeles. Weber apparently told her he loved her last October, and she reveals that they had even been talking about a future together, including having children. They met one another’s families, and Lutes details that she would even stay with his family when she visited California.

Apparently, things seemed to be going well up until two days before last Christmas. Calee says that Peter broke up with her via FaceTime and that she was completely blindsided. Until then, they had been making plans for New Year’s Eve as well as for a March trip to Costa Rica. Lutes says that Weber didn’t give her much of an explanation about why he wanted to split, and she notes that he very thoroughly scrubbed social media of any hints of a connection between the two of them.

Once The Bachelorette cast was announced in March, Calee pieced it all together. She notes that not only was he interviewing to be on Hannah’s season while simultaneously making plans for the future with her, but she’s also since heard about other women he was allegedly seeing during their relationship. She reached out to him via text asking for an explanation and never heard back.

“He definitely didn’t go on the show for the right reasons. I believe he went on it for the chance at fame, and he got what he wanted… I know he’s not ready to settle down, so I think it would be a huge mistake if he were to be the Bachelor.”

Reality Steve noted via Twitter that Calee reached out to him Monday morning to give him a heads-up this interview was emerging, and he notes that she was not paid for it. She also detailed that she’s in a new relationship now, but she finally decided she couldn’t stay quiet as she watched this season and saw Peter playing with Hannah’s emotions.

There has been quite a bit of buzz from fans speculating that Peter Weber may become the next Bachelor lead if he doesn’t get Hannah Brown’s final rose. Will Calee Lutes speaking out publicly affect his chances at all? Fans will be interested to see how this plays out going forward, that much is certain.