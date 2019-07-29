Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Unleashes Thomas’ Wrath

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 30 reveal that Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) will experience her new husband’s dark side. Although many have warned her that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is not the person he pretends to be, this will be the first time that she will see his true nature.

Hope and Thomas are currently on a mini “staycation” honeymoon. Thomas booked a hotel suite for one night so that he and his bride could have some alone time away from Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and their families. However, he will find out that intimacy is the last thing on Hope’s mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will talk about everything except their new life together. In fact, she will irritate Thomas with her incessant conversation about Douglas. She will then start to talk about the daughter she lost, Beth. The B&B spoilers video shows that he will callously tell Hope, “Beth is gone. Your daughter’s never coming back.”

Hope will then reveal the real reason that she has been stalling. It appears as if there is a reason that she has been pushing Thomas away on their honeymoon. However, instead of consoling her, Thomas will unleash his wrath on a shocked Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will tell Thomas that she cannot make love to him, per Highlight Hollywood. Before they got married, Hope warned Thomas that she may not be able to be intimate with him for some time after their wedding. At the time, Thomas had said that she was worth waiting for.

Now that he is pushing the agenda, Hope will confess that she cannot make love to him while she is still in love with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Thomas will lash out in anger and stun Hope. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that her life will be in danger. The last thing a groom wants to hear on his honeymoon is that his wife still carries a torch for her ex-husband.

However, Thomas will have another plan to make Hope his own. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will call up his drug dealer pal, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). It seems as if Vinnie will provide him with some behavior-altering drugs again. Will Thomas drug Hope so that she can sleep with him?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays everyone on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.