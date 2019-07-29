Hannah Brown Rips Her Dress, Needs Stylist’s Help After Tripping En Route To ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal Site

'The Bachelorette' star ripped her dress after tumbling in heels during an emotional scene in Greece.

Hannah Brown’s rocky Bachelorette journey did not have a smooth finish. With suitors Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, and Jed Wyatt left as the last men standing, teasers for the finale of the ABC reality show reveal that the Alabama beauty queen’s last moments before her final rose ceremony in Greece culminated with a dress mishap and plenty of tears.

ABC posted a teaser for The Bachelorette finale which shows an upset Hannah demanding that the car she is riding in is to be stopped before she hops out and runs off. In the quick clip, a high-heeled Hannah is seen tripping over her dress and falling down onto the pavement. The gorgeous, white sequined dress reportedly ripped just moments before Hannah was to meet her final men.

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison revealed that Hannah had a complete breakdown en route to the “proposal site” over what she should do about the two men she fell in love with, according to Entertainment Tonight. Harrison revealed that he was not onsite when the mishap occurred, but that he heard the chaos over a walkie talkie as production called for Hannah’s stylist, Cary Fetman.

“Hannah just fell down. Cary are you there? We may need your help. Dress is ripped. Hannah is hurt. Hannah might be bleeding.”

“She was in heels, she needed some air,” The Bachelorette host explained, adding that as Hannah was getting ready to make one of the biggest decisions of her life, “the world was closing in on her.”

Harrison revealed that while he was not with Hannah at that moment, one of The Bachelorette producers, Bill Dixon, was with her at all times and was on hand to help her after she fell to the ground.

Based on photos posted by ABC, Hannah Brown did make it to the proposal site with her gorgeous white dress intact, but it was clearly a rocky ride to the final rose.

A few hours ahead of The Bachelorette finale, Hannah Brown took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her with members of the show’s production team, including Bill Dixon, Samantha Taylor, and Julie LaPlaca.

Hannah acknowledged that the team will soon move on to a new “rose handler,” but she thanked them for standing by her through the breakdowns, the meltdowns, the breakthroughs, and the “beast mode” that she claims could never be aired on national television. Hannah also defended the show’s producers, saying that although their job is to create entertaining television, they still always root for her happiness.

“I’m thankful they always tried to put the human Hannah, not the Bachelorette Hannah first,” the ABC star wrote.

The two-part Bachelorette finale kicks off Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.