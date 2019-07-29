Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Still Speaking To Lisa Vanderpump?

Find out where Denise Richards stands with her ex-costar.

Denise Richards and Lisa Vanderpump appeared to form a friendship last year when Richards was added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. However, according to a new tweet, the former costars are no longer in touch.

Following a scene in which Richards was seen sitting down for dinner with Brandi Glanville, Vanderpump took to her Twitter page, where she agreed with a fan who accused Richards of getting on the “nasty train” after Vanderpump was nice to her.

“Lisa was so kind to you. Why did you get on the nasty train and rode over her?” the fan asked.

“I know I liked her..oh well,” Vanderpump tweeted.

While Richards and Vanderpump never went head-to-head on the show, Richards’ friendship with Glanville, who has feuded with Vanderpump for years, surely turned Vanderpump off. After all, Glanville has accused Vanderpump of ruining her life and costing her a role on the show.

Although Richards and Vanderpump are no longer in touch, that likely won’t hold any weight with producers when it comes to casting for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because, as fans have surely heard, Vanderpump will not be returning to the show after confirming her exit in early June.

In other Denise Richards news, the actress and mother of three recently joined the cast of another Beverly Hills-based series, BH90210. On July 29, Us Weekly detailed Richards’ addition to the scripted series and revealed that costar Tori Spelling confirmed the news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday.

Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris were also included in the photo, which was taken during a birthday dinner for their producer, Ruthanne Secunda.

“Thank you for including me T and having me part of @bh90210 journey,” Richards wrote on her own page after re-sharing her costar’s post. “Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys.”

According to Us Weekly magazine, Richards appeared on the original series in 1992 as Robin McGill during the series’ second season. Then, in The CW’s reboot of the series, 90210, Richards was seen in the role of Gwen Thompson.

In addition to Richards, La La Anthony has been added to the series in the role of Green’s wife, and Vanessa Lachey will be playing the role of Jason Priestley’s wife.

BH90210 premieres on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.