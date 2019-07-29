Chelsea Houska Stuns In Frayed Jeans & ‘Johnny Cash’ Shirt For Rare Windswept Snap

Chelsea Houska is wowing her fans. The Teen Mom 2 star has a significant Instagram following of 5.6 million, but updates actually showing the 27-year-old are few and far between. Chelsea last sent the platform a photo of herself on June 10.

There’s been an update.

Earlier today, Chelsea posted a photo of herself. The windswept snap showed the redhead in an outdoor setting featuring grass in the background and sunshine. While Chelsea herself wasn’t facing the camera directly, she was still a knockout. The star had opted for her trademark casual wardrobe via a pair of frayed, acid-wash jeans. The ripped denims had been paired with a grunge-like t-shirt in blacks bearing the name of singer-songwriter legend Johnny Cash.

Chelsea was photographed standing with a stroller as her red hair shone in the sunlight. An excited caption from the star announced that a product from her and husband Cole De Boer’s Itzy Ritzy collaboration is now available for “pre orders.”

Fans familiar with this couple’s entrepreneurial activities will know that they’ve partnered up with the retailer for a range of adult athleisurewear, plus baby and child goods. In fact, Chelsea has been pretty busy promoting the products over on her Instagram stories. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chelsea has been taking to the platform’s stories to showcase the benefits of today’s mentioned “stroller” accessory: Chelsea squeezes her kids’ snacks and her Starbucks into hers.

Chelsea and Cole seem to have put a huge amount of effort into their collaboration. The couple’s Itzy Ritzy range provides a full mention of their input.

“The Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy is an edgy, laid-back and uniquely designed line of everyday products for modern moms & dads. In collaboration with Itzy Ritzy, Chelsea + Cole inspired their own sets of products to reflect their individual styles.”

Chelsea isn’t the only Teen Mom face to have taken a stab at branching out into business. Costar Kailyn Lowry is CEO of CBD Pothead haircare brand. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have a lifestyle brand called Things That Matter. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham may have had less success with headline-making failed businesses, but the 28-year-old has a CBD brand to her name.

Chelsea’s update today quickly proved popular, racking up over 26,000 likes in under one hour. The update also included a snap of the caption-mentioned product without Chelsea, although it can be assumed that the post’s popularity stemmed from featuring the star herself.