Lori Loughlin Celebrates 55th Birthday By Going To Church And Having A Small Party, Despite Legal Trouble

The 55-year-old had a low-key birthday.

As she awaits her next court date, actress Lori Loughlin decided to hold a small celebration for her birthday, reports People.

On Sunday, the actress turned 55.

Before hosting a small get-together, the Full House actress was spotted going to church. Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, attended early morning service at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills. An insider revealed the religious couple is committed to their church.

“They try to go every Sunday,” said the source. “This is the church they have been coming to for years. They are getting support at the church. They were approached by other churchgoers and people seem genuinely supportive.”

On the way to church, the actress was photographed wearing a figure-hugging gray dress and a wide brim hat. She accessorized her outfit with a striped tote bag, sandals, and a cross necklace.

After the service, the couple held a small party in celebration of her 55th birthday. Lori’s daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 19, were in attendance. Lori also reportedly invited a few close friends to her casual shindig.

“The family is still very close,” the source noted.

Both daughters broke their silence on social media to show their mom some love on her birthday. Bella had previously deleted her Instagram account when the college admissions scandal first made headlines.

Bella shared a black-and-white pic of the pair looking gorgeous.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” the caption reads.

Olivia Jade also wished her famous mother a happy birthday on Instagram.

The 20-year-old posted a throwback photo of her mother holding her as a baby. Olivia looked adorable in a pink dress and a matching bow.

“One day late. Happy birthday. I love you so much,” she wrote.

Like Bella, this was Olivia’s first post on social media since the scandal broke.

According to Refinery29, the former YouTuber vowed to take a year off of social media.

Loading...

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next year,'” revealed friend and fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

The 20-year-old reportedly wanted to take time off from the spotlight in order to rebuild her brand.

As stated in People, Lori and her husband may be facing 20 years in prison. The couple is in serious legal trouble after allegedly paying $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his organization, Key Worldwide Foundation, in order to get their daughters into USC.

The couple has pleaded not guilty.