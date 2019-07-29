Amber Portwood Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Know What She Would Do’ Without Support From Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Friends

Last week, Amber Portwood found herself in court, but she did not have to face it alone. Her Teen Mom OG castmates made the trip to Indiana to support their co-star, who was arrested on July 5 on a domestic battery charge. Now, a source tells Hollywood Life that the mom of two is “grateful” for their support and that Amber “doesn’t know what she would do” without her castmates’ support.

“It meant the world to Amber to have some of her closest friends like Maci, Catelynn, and Cheyenne by her side in court to show their support and she’s so incredibly grateful.”

Amber has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show for a decade along with Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell. All three were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. Cheyenne Floyd was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG last year and while she may not have known Amber nearly as long as the other cast members have, it is nice that she was there to support her in her time of need.

The source explained that Amber has been on a “roller coaster ride” recently. After her arrest, a no-contact order was put into place and Amber was unable to contact her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, or their son. However, she was able to visit with James during a supervised visit, and after her court hearing, she was granted supervised visits with her son. The source explained that it was a “huge relief” for Amber to be granted supervised visits with her son. Although she has overcome that hurdle, though, there is still a long way to go as Andrew is seeking sole custody of the couple’s son.

The source explained how Amber is coping with things, saying, “Amber is just taking things one day at a time and is doing her best to stay positive. The support from her friends has meant everything to her and she doesn’t know what she would do without them.”

Amber has been in legal trouble in the past and even spent some time in prison. While she was in prison, the Teen Mom show went on a hiatus. Upon her release from prison, the show picked back up and continued to follow the girls, including Amber Portwood. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which air Monday nights on MTV.