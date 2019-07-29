Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Returns To Instagram To Wish Her A Happy 55th Birthday

The daughter of the fallen 'Fuller House' star breaks a six-month social media silence.

Lori Loughlin is no longer on Instagram, but she received plenty of social media love on her 55th birthday. The Fuller House star, who celebrated her milestone day on July 28, was the subject of multiple Instagram posts from family members and famous friends ahead of her court date for the college admissions scandal that she and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are embroiled in.

On Sunday, Loughlin’s daughter, Isabella Giannulli, broke her lengthy social media silence to wish her “mama” a happy birthday. Bella shared a stunning black-and-white photo of her and Lori and captioned it with a happy birthday sentiment and the message, “I love you.” The surprising post marks Bella’s first return to Instagram since January when she shared a photo of her and her sister Olivia Jade, Entertainment Tonight notes. The entire Loughlin-Giannulli family has been off of social media since March when news of the college admissions scandal broke.

Bella Giannulli’s birthday post in honor of her mom Lori Loughlin has already received more than 40,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans and celebrity friends, including Natasha Bure and Amelia Gray Hamlin. In addition, Loughlin’s Fuller House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, chimed in on Bella’s post to write, “Happy birthday to your mama!!!”

While Netflix has not officially fired Loughlin from Fuller House, the actress was let go from her longtime gig on Hallmark’s Where Calls the Heart in the aftermath of the college scandal. But while her character, Abigail, has been written out of the show, Loughlin has maintained close friendships with her former co-stars on the Hallmark Channel drama series.

Where Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pic that shows her and her best friend Loughlin hugging and smiling. In the caption, Krakow wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever friend with a heart of gold. Love you!”

In addition, fellow When Calls the Heart cast member Paul Greene sent Loughlin some birthday love on Instagram.

Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal reportedly cost her daughters their admissions to the University of Southern California. Earlier this year, it was reported that the wealthy star and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to get their girls into the school as fake crew team recruits.

There have also been reports that the Fuller House star’s relationship with her daughters Bella and Olivia Jade has been strained in the months since the embarrassing scandal broke, but Bella’s birthday wish shows she still has plenty of love for her famous mama.