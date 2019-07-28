’90 Day Fiancé’: Elizabeth Potthast Defends Andrei Castravet And Cause Drama With Her Family

Elizabeth Potthast is trying to defend her husband and the father of her child, Andrei Castravet, but ends up causing drama with her sisters in a bonus clip from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

In the clip, Elizabeth is seen meeting up with her sisters, Becky and Jenn, to tell them about Andrei’s request to have a second wedding ceremony in his home country of Moldova. The couple is budgeting around $15,000 for the wedding, but it’s unclear where the money will be coming from since Andrei doesn’t have a job and Elizabeth is on maternity leave.

While talking to her sisters, Elizabeth mentions that her husband doesn’t like their daughter wearing the outfits gifted by her aunties.

“Andrei didn’t want me dressing her in any of the outfits you got her,” Elizabeth tells Jenn. “He says it’s like you’re dressing her.”

“He has a screw loose,” Jenn responds, before adding that a lot the things that her brother-in-law says is nonsense.

The sisters then began to question Elizabeth about her absence, and why they haven’t really seen her in the last few weeks, even though they all live fairly close to each other.

“Does Andrei not want us there?” Becky questions.

The new mother quickly denies the accusation, but Jenn added that she believes Andrei has become more “territorial” of his wife. During her one-on-one interview with the producers, Elizabeth says she hope her sisters will give her and her husband a break while they focus on their own little family.

After hearing the concerns of her sisters, Elizabeth decides to skip mentioning the second wedding.

Since their marriage, Andrei has constantly been clashing with his in-laws and was confronted by Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, in a past episode regarding his work situation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Elizabeth’s father sat down with his son-in-law to ask him about his plans moving forward, now that he and Elizabeth have a child to think about. Andrei immediately became defensive toward his father-in-law, and asked him to mind his own business. The Moldova native said he had plans to find work through a handyman ad he posted online.

Chuck doesn’t seem satisfied by Andrei’s answer and continued to push his daughter’s husband about his plans, but Andrei is quick to shut the conversation down.

“I have stuff going on. And fact is, again you’re judgmental ’cause you come here and tell me to show you. I’m not going to show you anything because I am working,” Andrei snaps at Chuck.

Fans of the couple can see them tonight during the second part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special.