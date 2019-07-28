‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 29: Victor Makes A Stunning Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 29 through August 2 bring some life-changing moments for the people of Genoa City as Victor makes a difficult decision and Phyllis works to make amends.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) promised Adam (Mark Grossman) a dark side, and he shows it off by foiling some of Adam’s plans, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam welcomes Michael over to his team, and Michael reveals he plans to run for District Attorney. That move could have some benefits for Adam as long as Adam leaves Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Bella alone.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Adam (Mark Grossman) square off over Adam asking Sharon (Sharon Case) to be Christian’s mother. Rey insists that Adam is using Sharon, and Adam says he doesn’t need to since she will come to him willingly. Rey lets Adam know that will happen sooner than he thinks since Rey just broke up with Sharon.

For Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Genoa City feels like home. While she’s unsure of if she wants to bring Connor back and risk him being around Adam, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea talk about the future. Nick takes Chelsea home, and it seems like they may start up their romance again sometime soon if things keep going the way they have been.

After long months of treatment, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a difficult decision. He told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he isn’t interested in living a life of forgetfulness, but Nikki asked Victor to continue fighting. Now Victor learns what his options are and chooses how to go forward.

Although Celeste (Eva LaRue) left Genoa City, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) focus on wedding planning. According to The Inquisitr, Kyle is hiding something huge, and he’s counting on Theo (Tyler Johnson) to keep the secret under wraps, which means Kyle is vulnerable. Lola already wonders about his past, and it makes her feel unsettled. Kyle’s secret could end up destroying their relationship.

With weeks of sleepless nights and nightmares behind him, Billy (Jason Thompson) spirals. Billy finally admits his problem to Victoria (Amelia Heinle.) Considering how things went after Delia died, Victoria will likely worry that Billy will end up spinning out of control again.

Later on, Jack (Peter Bergman) doles out tough love. It could have something to do with Billy not liking Ashley (Eileen Davidson) coming back to work with Jabot and merging their two companies. However, he also may give Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) a hassle because she’s desperately trying to make deals behind Adam’s back all week, and one of those has to do with Jabot. Ultimately, someone needs Jack’s help, and the outcome is shocking.

Speaking of Phyllis, she stuns Nick with her moves against Adam. While he’s been caught up trying to take Christian from Nick, Phyllis teamed up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to get Dark Horse away from Adam. Throughout the week, Phyllis works to make amends. Later Nick and Devon (Bryton James) team-up in another surprising move.

It’s time for Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) next move, and Paul (Doug Davidson) supports his wife. With Michael announcing plans to run for DA, Christine will move to the next phase of her career.

After several weeks of promotion, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) have cause to celebrate. It seems likely that Tessa’s new music is a hit, and there could be some touring in her future.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) keeps Nate (Sean Dominic) on his toes as their relationship progresses. For now, these two still have a lot of fun together.