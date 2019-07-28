Disney World Should Ban Childless Couples, Says Angry Mom In Two-Year-Old Rant That Went Viral This Week

'It p**ses me off TO NO END!!!!! when I see CHILDLESS COUPLES WITHOUT AT DISNEY WORLD!!!!,' the angry mom wrote.

An angry Walt Disney World visitor said Walt Disney World should ban childless couples in a 2-year-old rant that has since gone viral, per the Miami Herald.

Back in 2018, an unidentified woman posted on Facebook, using rather colorful words — to put it mildly — about how she and her child were inconvenienced by travelers at the Happiest Place on Earth who were there without children. The tweet sat around, unnoticed, for a couple of years. Then a Reddit user found it and posted it on the popular forum, where it sat around unnoticed, for several months. Later on, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the rant, and it has now blown up.

NOTE: If you want to take a look at the links above and see the rant for yourself, be warned that it contains strong language.

It Appears To Have Started With A Pretzel

The mother’s tirade appears to have started over a pretzel. It’s also possible that the pretzel may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. The mom’s 3-year-old son saw a woman — whom the ranter described with an offending swearword — wearing “sl**ty” shorts, buying a pretzel.

“Aiden wanted one but the line was very long so I said later and it broke his poor little heart and he cried and I wanted to take that f**king pretzel from that tramp….”

DW Is For CHILDREN!!!!!

The woman went on to expand her rant to state that people without children clog up the lines at attractions, and suggested that mothers with children should be allowed to skip the lines. She also hinted that Disney should just ban childless people altogether.

“YOU HAVE NO F**KING IDEA WHAT IT’S LIKE TO STAND IN LINE FOR 3 HOURS WITH A CRANKY TIRED EXHAUSTED TODDLER!!!!!”

Haters Gonna Hate

The tweet, as these things do, is garnering plenty of amused and snarky responses in the comments. One user wrote, for example, that he or she has never had any desire to go to a Disney theme park, but now they want to just so they can stand in front of an angry parent. Another user, apparently from Europe, noted that European theme parks aren’t built with children in mind, and wondered aloud why people insist on bringing babies and small children with them.

A Place For Adults Without Children

Of course, anyone who has been to Walt Disney World will tell you that the resorts have plenty of offerings for adults without children. There are bars all over the property, for example, as well as gourmet restaurants courting Michelin stars — places where children aren’t allowed and likely wouldn’t want to be there anyway. CBS News noted that the Walt Disney Company realizes there’s money to be made from couples traveling without children and has been “courting” childless couples for years — childless millennials, in particular.

This means that angry moms who don’t want to have to wait in long lines for pretzels behind childless customers are going to have to go elsewhere.