Katy Perry Flaunts Her Curves In Multicolored Swimsuit During Snorkeling Trip

Katy Perry is enjoying her relaxing vacation with fiance Orlando Bloom, and now the singer’s fans get a chance to enjoy the sight of her rocking a multicolored swimsuit.

Katy was photographed wearing some form-fitting swimwear during a snorkeling trip on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. The Daily Mail had pictures of the outing, showing Perry enjoying her time out on the water as she showed off her curves in the form-fitting swimsuit.

“The ‘Roar’ singer, 34, slipped her stunning figure into a multicoloured swimsuit as she enjoyed a day out at sea with a plethora of pals on Saturday,” the report noted. “The one-piece, featuring pastel shades of pink, blue and yellow, perfectly highlighted the star’s slender frame, while the low square neckline showcased her décolletage.”

The trip has given plenty of fodder to fans who love seeing Katy Perry in a swimsuit. Just a few days before her snorkeling outing, Katy had another outing in Mallorca where she showed off her amazing figure in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit. The pictures were again shared by The Daily Mail, showing Katy and Orlando Bloom having some fun in the sun as they prepare for their upcoming wedding.

The couple has been enjoying their engagement since Orlando Bloom popped the question back on Valentine’s Day, when he reportedly surprised Katy with a helicopter ride where he asked her to marry him. The couple then landed on a rooftop where friends and family were waiting to celebrate with them.

While the wedding may still be off in the future, Katy shared that she and Orlando have already added to their family — with dogs, at least.

“My dog Nugget is the love of my life and the funny thing is — going back to the other love of my life, Orlando — I got him an identical one that’s male and so everywhere we go together it’s like two and two,” Perry said in an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “And that’s how we roll, it’s so fun.”

An insider told People magazine that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom plan to start a real family very soon, but aren’t planning to make a big to-do for their wedding. The source said that they want something low-key and smaller, with a more intimate collection of family and friends. It’s not clear where or when the wedding will take place, as the couple has been well-guarded about all the details.