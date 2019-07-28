‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick Gives Sharon An Ultimatum

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of July 29 through August 2 shows Phyllis make some moves, Rey makes a life-changing decision, and Nick wants Sharon to choose sides once and for all.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is up to something big, and she guarantees Adam (Mark Grossman) that he has no clue what she is doing. Phyllis also stuns Jack Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) by offering to make a deal. Just last week, Phyllis made a deal with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and it is hard to imagine what Phyllis’s end game is because it’s unlikely just about bringing Adam to his knees. Phyllis certainly has a master plan, and she’s likely the only one who knows the truth.

Because of her background with both Jack and Billy, they may be skeptical. However, Billy wants Phyllis to hurt Adam, so he may be even more willing than Jack to move forward with whatever Phyllis’s big plan is. Jack, on the other hand, has been burned by Phyllis before, but he looks like he’s intrigued by what Phyllis has to offer.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) has had it with Sharon (Sharon Case). He insists that Sharon choose — Adam or everybody else. Nick does not believe that Sharon can continue straddling the fence and trying to be on Adam’s side while also acting like she is on Nick’s side too. Sharon already loses Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) next week, according to The Inquisitr. If she loses Nick and many others in her circle, then Sharon will end up being pushed even closer to Adam. Sharon’s loyalties are deeply divided, and she will struggle mightily with this ultimatum. Of course, since it’s an ultimatum, there’s a very real chance Sharon will do the opposite.

Finally, Rey also lets Sharon know that he is through allowing her to use him. Rey feels that Sharon is using him as a safety net to hide her feelings for Adam. While Sharon insists that she loves Rey and Rey only, he is not interested in hearing what she has to say unless she indeed cuts out Adam once and for all. It does not seem like Sharon is ready to completely cut Adam out of her life and side with Rey, Nick, and everybody else in Genoa City. This moment marks a huge crossroad for Sharon, and her decision could end up changing everything for her.