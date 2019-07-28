Jennifer Aniston Is Getting The ‘Last Laugh’ Over Angelina Jolie — At A Cost Of $250K Per Year

Jennifer Aniston has been working hard to get the “last laugh” over Angelina Jolie after the very public blowup of her relationship with Brad Pitt.

The cost for Jen: $250,000 per year.

A new book reveals some details about the private life of Jen as she found peace after the split with Brad Pitt in 2005, when he famously left her for co-star Angelina Jolie. As The Daily Mail noted, the book from New York Times bestselling author Ian Halperin said that Jen has been determined at “having the last laugh” over Angelina, and has been doing it by focusing on her health and wellbeing and looking amazing into her 50s.

“Who would have thought that Jen would have ever looked better than Angelina Jolie?” one of Jen’s close friends told Halperin. “That shows you in life it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. I’m so happy for her.”

It wasn’t cheap for Jennifer Aniston. As Halperin reported, her youthful good looks come thanks to a regimen of therapy, yoga, and laser skin resurfacing that comes with a total price tag of about $250,000 per year.

The book is a comprehensive look at the actress when she’s away from the camera. Halperin interviewed 350 different people for the book, finding that Jennifer has succeeded in living her best life.

“She doesn’t really seek happiness, she seeks well-being,” Halperin quoted one source close to the actress. “And clearly she’s accomplished that. She’s really grown as a person over the past few years. She lights up the room wherever she goes. She is a true Hollywood icon. I don’t think there’s been an actress who looked better than Jen at 50.”

“With all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.” Talk about her all you like, but with great friends, new projects, and still-perfect hair, #JenniferAniston is doing just fine. https://t.co/JCWV0o3mjb — InStyle (@InStyle) July 22, 2019

Jennifer Aniston’s love life may be on the upswing as well. She was recently photographed on what appeared to be a date with a mystery man during an outing in West Hollywood. A report from Hollywood Life noted that the two a “sweet embrace” before the man planted a kiss on Jen’s cheek and then wrapped his arm around his waist. The man hasn’t been identified, and it’s not clear if the two are serious.

Jennifer Aniston has not been connected to anyone since her split from actor Justin Theroux, though she has remained a fixture of the celebrity news circuit with frequent rumors about who she might be dating. That includes some intermittent rumors that she and Brad Pitt could be reuniting, though these reports have never hit the mark.