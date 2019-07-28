WeAreBaltimore Trends On Twitter After Donald Trump Calls Baltimore District ‘Disgusting’

Thousands of Baltimoreans took to social media to defend the city that the president declared a 'disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.'

The people of Baltimore are standing up for their hometown and clapping back against President Donald Trump and his description of their district as “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.”

After the president’s attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings, one of Trump’s biggest Democratic critics, and his district on Twitter on Saturday morning, thousands took to social media to show the brighter side of their city with the hashtag #WeAreBaltimore, according to Newsweek.

Users, standing in solidarity with Cummings, posted photos of lovely, high-end homes in Baltimore and waxed patriotic about over the history of the town and those who are proud to call it home.

Trump attacked Cummings, who is originally from Baltimore and who represents Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, for going after Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan over conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border on July 18. The president made allegations that Cummings’ district, the majority of which is black, is “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the area near the border.

Trump called Cummings “a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border,” during a flurry of tweets on Saturday. He then attacked the Congressman’s district.

Cummings said that the conditions and treatment of children in the migrant facilities near the border are tantamount to “government-sponsored child abuse.”

One of the most beautiful blocks in the entire Mid-Atlantic. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/OHrtc2y1BM — Wilson ????️‍???? (@NihilSegniter) July 28, 2019

Rashida Tlaib, one of the four Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad,” who Trump has attacked in the recent past, defended Cummings.

Yo Trump, Hands off #ourchairman @RepCummings who is centered in American values that you will *never* understand.He is a fighter for the people & a leader you will never be. While you go on vacations & tweet, @RepCummings held a hearing on high costs of medicine just yesterday. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 27, 2019

Trump’s new Twitter storm has been called “racist” by his critics. One group calling the tweets unacceptable is the Maryland chapter of the NAACP. They also called to impeach the president.

“These latest tweets reaffirm the NAACP Maryland State Conference’s position echoing the call of the National NAACP that this president must be impeached,” NAACP MSC President Gerald Stansbury said in a statement.

Last week, 95 members of the House voted to keep alive Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green’s effort to impeach the president, though it was ultimately killed by the chamber.

Trump attacked Cummings on Twitter again on Saturday afternoon, saying the congressman, “spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.'”

“He does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district!” the president wrote.

Elijah Cummings spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through “Oversight.” He does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district! Take a look…. #BlacksForTrump2020 https://t.co/seNVESZUht — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

The president since then has retweeted many videos purported to be of West Baltimore.

One of Baltimore’s most outspoken admirers, filmmaker John Waters, also came out in support of Cummings and his beloved home town.

“Give me the rats and roaches of Baltimore any day over the lies and racism of your Washington, Mr Trump. Come on over to that neighborhood and see if you have the nerve to say it in person!” Waters said in a statement to ARTnews.

Many #WeAreBaltimore tweets were still being posted late on Saturday night.

Interestingly this also part of @RepCummings district. When you come for one is us …. You've come for all of us! #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/NhceT7bXfF — Kathleen ????????????????????️‍???? (@kathatROS) July 27, 2019

Thank you for the wonderful welcome and gracious hospitality, Baltimore! What a beautiful, vibrant American city. #CWPA2019 #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/zQVeVj6E87 — bridget o'rourke (@bridgeto67) July 28, 2019