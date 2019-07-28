Porsha Williams’ Baby Daddy Says He Was Handcuffed After Being Falsely Accused Of Stealing A Sandwich

Porsha Williams’ baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, says that he was racially profiled and roughly detained after being accused of stealing a $4 sandwich. McKinley posted a lengthy message on his Instagram stories explaining how the whole thing went down.

McKinley claimed that he was approached by a “super aggressive” female officer who apparently believed that he had stolen goods at the restaurant he was visiting. McKinley says that he was visiting his doctor when he decided to grab some lunch. But instead, he was injured and accosted.

“[The officer] racially profiled me and falsely accused me of stealing a $4 sandwich. I had a receipt which could have easily ended her inquiry. There was a cashier that could have easily verified that I paid for everything I had. There were a number of easy resolutions that could have deescalated the unnecessary racial profiling and my detention by this officer,” he said.

But instead of defusing the situation, McKinley wrote that she became aggressive and threatening.

“She put her hands on her weapon, she put her hands on me, she publicly humiliated me, falsely and wrongfully accused me of stealing a sandwich and placed me in handcuffs so tight that she caused injuries to both of my wrists,” he wrote.

His post also included images of his wrists, which have red welts on them.

He added that the officer didn’t apologize and blamed him for the situation, instead. McKinley concluded that he could have been the “next hashtag” because the officer was that aggressive.

McKinley wrote that he has retained legal counsel and apparently plans to pursue the matter with the police department, saying that instances like this shouldn’t happen.

Williams and McKinley have been in the headlines lately as people try to understand how their on-again-off-again relationship works.

The couple reportedly split in June, calling off their engagement, according to Page Six. Since then, the couple has been co-parenting their new baby, Pilar. McKinley proposed to Williams after she became pregnant with their first child in September of 2018.

But earlier this year, McKinley was accused of having an affair with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Then, a few days ago, Williams posted a happy birthday message to her ex-fiance, raising eyebrows and causing tongues to wag, particularly since she didn’t tag McKinley and she doesn’t follow him on Instagram any longer.

An insider told Radar Online that the couple doesn’t spend time together, except to raise their daughter.