Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Health, Reveals She’s Received Diagnosis After Numerous Tests

Jenelle Evans has been open with her fans about her esophagus spasms, which sometimes causes issues when she is flying. The former Teen Mom 2 star opened up to Hollywood Life and revealed that she has been undergoing testing and finally has a diagnosis.

The mom-of-three explained that she has been dealing with the spasms “for years.” The spasms, she explained, would also occur while she was on a plane. While on a flight, she revealed she would throw up. In an effort to figure out what was going on, Jenelle went to different doctors to try and figure out what was going on with her. This resulted in her having many different tests done.

“I’ve had two endoscopies, two esophagus dilations,” she explained, adding that she also underwent a barium swallow test most recently. The test required Jenelle to drink a barium solution that then allowed the doctors to better see her esophagus on the X-ray. She revealed that she has received her results from that test and now has a diagnosis.

“My results came back from the barium swallow, and I have poor esophagus motility,” she revealed.

While she has a diagnosis, she will not have surgery. However, she will be having more testing done in an effort to try and effectively treat the condition. She will undergo an esophagus manometry test that will allow for the “acid/PH levels” in her esophagus to be monitored along with the testing of wave lengths for a 24-hour period.

Jenelle explained that she is not facing the challenges of her condition alone, though, and says that her husband has been supportive.

“David has been supportive of me and understands how severe this problem gets,” she said. She also revealed that the condition is not hereditary.

Jenelle Evans shared her story on the hit MTV reality series, Teen Mom 2, for nearly a decade. She was let go from the show earlier this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s former co-star and friend, Briana DeJesus, opened up to InTouch Weekly and revealed that she doesn’t think Jenelle will be returning to the franchise.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different. Sadly I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future.”

Jade Cline has been named as Jenelle’s replacement for Teen Mom 2 and has reportedly been filming for Season 9B. While fans wait for the new season of the show, they can catch up with episodes of Teen Mom OG, which air on Monday nights on MTV.