John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Pack On PDA During Romantic Meal Together

John Cena and his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, who have been dating for just a few months now, weren’t even remotely shy about putting their passionate feelings for each other on display during a romantic meal together on Friday night.

According to photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, the 42-year-old actor and wrestler, and his gorgeous brunette girlfriend shared a very steamy kiss during their dinner date at Ocean Prime restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

Other photos from the date featured the lovebirds cozied up together as they feasted on steak, potatoes, salad, a bottle of wine, and some chocolate cake.

TMZ – who also obtained photos of the date – reported Shay and John spent four hours together and were photographed holding hands during the entire date.

During the date, Cena was dressed to impress as he rocked a blue vest on top of a white button-down shirt that he paired with a purple tie. His lady love opted for a beige-colored top with billowing sleeves.

According to multiple media outlets, Cena’s infatuation with his Canadian girlfriend isn’t something his fans have found to be too shocking as she has an impressive resume. In addition to her stunning good looks and her sweet personality, she currently works as a product manager for a Vancouver technology company. TMZ confirms she is “established” in her field.

John and Shay kicked off their relationship back in March following the wrestler’s very public break up with 35-year-old Nikki Bella back in 2018.

John and Nikki were together for six years before calling it quits.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” the couple penned in the official statement regarding the end of their relationship.

One of the more notable public sightings of John and his adorable new girlfriend included him bringing her to WWE Raw less than a week ago on July 22. Bringing her to this particular event as his plus-one was a massive step for Cena, as it was also his comeback into the world of wrestling.

Fortunately, John’s ex also seems to be doing well in the romance department, as she’s currently enjoying a new relationship with 37-year-old professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev.