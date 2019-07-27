Orlando Bloom Won’t Be Reprising His Legolas Role In Upcoming ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Show

Amazon is set to adapt J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy The Lord of the Rings series into a new TV show.

According to Deadline, the streaming platform firmed up its creative team today with executive producers like Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Eugene Kelly (Westworld), and Sharon Tal Yguado (Outcast).

They also announced the two show-runners, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, both of whom have no experience show-running and, as reported by A.V. Club, have never written anything that has been picked up by Hollywood.

The series will be set in Middle Earth and will explore events that happen before The Fellowship of the Ring, the first novel in Tolkien’s series. The TV show already has a multi-season commitment deal with the author’s estate, which is estimated to be close to $250 million.

While the show has some of its staff worked out, there is one person who won’t be joining them.

Earlier today, Orlando Bloom was asked about the upcoming series and his plans to participate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor discussed the show at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“I like to think of myself as ageless but…” said the actor, who played elf Legolas in the Peter Jackson-directed The Lord of the Rings film series, to audience laughter. “I don’t know where I would fit in that world, really. If you’re saying there’s Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19-year-old kid who’s ready to go.”

ORLANDO BLOOM Comments on Possibility of Him Returning as LEGOLAS in AMAZON's 'THE LORD OF THE RINGS' TV Series https://t.co/N5kmq6PDIA pic.twitter.com/955D67VYse — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) July 27, 2019

Bloom also spoke about filming the movies and his thoughts on future remakes at the time.

“It’s funny, I remember being on set with Peter 20 years ago now and he was saying, ‘wouldn’t it be funny to think about when they want to do a remake of Lord of the Rings,‘” said Bloom. “We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot, and I was like, ‘never going to happen, never going to happen!'”

While Bloom might not be ready to put his pointy ears back on, he does have another project in the works.

At the press tour, Bloom was there promoting his current Amazon series, Carnival Row. Also starring Cara Delevingne, the show takes place in a fictional Victorian world full of alien mythological creatures, whose population is struggling under the laws of men. The cast is rounded out by Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), and Karla Crome (Misfits).

Carnival Row debuts on August 30, and according to Variety, has already been renewed for a second season.