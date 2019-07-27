WWE News: Two WWE Hall Of Famers Confirmed To Return This Week On ‘SmackDown Live’

WWE is kicking things into high gear for the build-up to "SummerSlam."

WWE is really looking to get a boost in ratings and bring interest back to its product as the launch of All Elite Wrestling’s weekly TV show draws ever closer. In just about two weeks, one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year will take place with SummerSlam and lots of rumors are flying. Well, one of those big rumors just received a lot of backing, as two WWE Hall of Famers are now confirmed to return on this week’s SmackDown Live.

This past week, WWE held a special edition of Monday Night Raw with the Raw Reunion which had many Hall of Famers and legends return. It seems as if the nostalgia act hasn’t lost its shine just yet, though, since the company is bringing talent out of retirement for the blue brand now.

One of those legends present at the Raw Reunion was one of the most well-known commentators in wrestling history. Jerry “The King” Lawler hopped on his personal Twitter on Saturday to confirm that he will be on SmackDown and hosting a special edition of the “King’s Court.” Not only is Lawler going to be there, but his special guest will be none other than Hall of Famer and former WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus.

This Tuesday night on @WWE Smackdown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King's Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, @trishstratuscom ! pic.twitter.com/Fn9ASCMTYK — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 27, 2019

Some may find this whole thing a bit strange, but it actually falls right in place with the rumors that have been swirling around lately.

Earlier this week, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Trish Stratus is very likely to have a match at SummerSlam against a current superstar. This appearance on SmackDown Live and the “King’s Court” only adds to the idea that she is going to have another match and that it will be against Charlotte Flair.

This week’s SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair head out into the ring and demand a match against someone at SummerSlam. Her promo included her saying she wants to prove she’s the greatest female superstar of all time and that she is indeed the “Queen of all eras of women’s wrestling.”

Obviously, this is a jab at any and all female superstars from the past and present. It could mean that anyone steps up to accept the challenge and take on Charlotte Flair, but it certainly seems as if it will be Trish Stratus.

Stratus did have three matches in different returns to WWE last year, and two of them resulted in victories. Her last match was when she teamed with Bayley, Lita, Natalya, and Sasha Banks to take on a 5-woman team on Monday Night Raw in October.