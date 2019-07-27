‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Chelsea And Nick Go Home Together

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 29 brings a brave new world for Michael as his dark side emerges once again. Plus, Adam and Rey square off about Sharon, and Nick makes plans with Chelsea for the future.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) shows his dark side, according to SheKnows Soaps. Weeks ago the lawyer promised Adam (Mark Grossman) that he had a dark side, and now that he’s found it again, Adam welcomes Michael to the club. Michael destroys the blackmail photos that Adam had, and he also warns the younger Newman off of hunting for Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Bella. Plus, Michael drops a bombshell new plan — he plans to run for District Attorney, and he offers a bit of an alliance to Adam insinuating that he can help Adam stay out of legal trouble in Genoa City from the powerful new position. Michael has entirely flipped to the dark side.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Adam square off over Sharon (Sharon Case.) Rey is finished with trying to be the man in Sharon’s life when she clearly has feelings for Adam. Sure, Sharon denies it, but Rey is not stupid, and after Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) betrayal, Rey is not going to let himself be taken advantage of again. Rey accuses Adam of using Christian to suck Sharon back into his world, and Adam tells Rey that Sharon will come to him without Adam having to hunt her down. Rey lets Adam know Sharon will be coming sooner rather than later.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talk about the future. She feels terrible about not taking Adam’s “deal,” but Nick assures her that there was no deal to be made with his dark, younger half brother. Nick is thinking about the past as he looks at the property of broken dreams that he bought to build his and Chelsea’s dream house last year. Although that never happened, Nick also offered to build Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) a house there, but their marriage ended up being a sham. The area is beautiful, and Chelsea admits that Genoa City feels like home for her. Unfortunately, she’s still not entirely ready to bring Connor back because she still wants to keep the boy away from Adam. Ultimately, Nick asks her to come back to his place — home — and Chelsea readily agrees despite making no real plans for the future.