‘Outlander’ Season 5 Won’t Air Until 2020

It seems that droughtlander will last a bit longer this year as the popular time travel series Outlander won’t return for Season 5 until next year.

Town & Country is reporting that the Starz series will be back for two additional seasons, but the next series will be delayed by a few months, and will pick up with Jamie and Claire in North Carolina. Jeffrey A. Hirsch, Starz’s chief operating officer, told reporters that there will be a delay, but they want to make sure they get things right for their audience. “Everything we do is based on delivery, trying to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience.”

But production is well underway, and according to the Instagram accounts of the show’s stars, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, shooting started back in April. Balfe posted a photo of herself with her first Outlander script from Season 5. She teased that fans would love the new sets that have been built to depict Fraser Ridge.

“And so it begins……. Season 5 (yep that’s 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE???? ) prep time!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Excuse the shrill shouting but I was very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set he and his team of genius artisans have built!!! Get READY!!”

Season 5 will find Claire becoming the healer for her new Frasers Ridge community while Jamie is torn between his loyalty to his Scottish roots and that of the governor of the new colony as the Revolutionary War approaches.

Outlander star Richard Rankin, who portrays Roger MacKenzie, explains that the writers of the Starz series have been deviating from the Outlander novels by Diana Gabaldon in order to consolidate the story. He said that there is so much information in the novel The Fiery Cross, which lends itself to Season 5, that the Gathering alone would take up half of the season, reports The Inquisitr.

Rankin also talked about the rekindling of the relationship between his character, Roger, and Brianna, who will be getting married officially this season after getting handfasted in Season 4, now that they have their son.

Joining the cast this season will be the couple’s son and a new family pet, Adso, who has made its debut on the Instagram accounts of Heughan, Balfe and Sophie Skelton, who plays their daughter, Brianna.

While fans wait, they can catch up on the Outlander stories with the latest novels by author Diana Gabaldon.