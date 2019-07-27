WWE Rumors: Huge Title Change To Possibly Happen Tonight At ‘SmackVille’ Live Event

In an effort to push the WWE Network changes, something drastic could happen.

As of about a week ago, the WWE live event being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee was no different than most other house shows. Then, the promotion decided to give it a fancy name and turn it into a special for the WWE Network that will air live at 9 p.m. Eastern for all to see. With mere hours to go before Saturday night’s SmackVille, rumors are flying that a major title will change hands in an unexpected turn of events.

With subscribers dropping for the WWE Network in the last couple of years, something drastic needed to be done. As reported by The Inquisitr, changes were made this week to the promotion’s streaming service and will continue to come about over the next few months.

In order to get more fans to subscribe, WWE is doing a hard push to get attention to their network and hopefully have more pay for it. One way they’re doing that is by presenting SmackVille, which will only be available to view by those who have the WWE Network, and it may end up being a really big deal.

Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra is now reporting that there have been discussions for something very big to happen on Saturday night. If the rumors are to be believed, it could lead to Charlotte Flair or Samoa Joe “pulling off a shock win” during SmackVille.

When looking at the card for SmackVille, a win by either of those WWE superstars would be absolutely huge. Samoa Joe is in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship with Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler. Charlotte is also in a championship match.

Here is the current card for WWE SmackVille:

WWE Championship – Triple Threat: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Finn Balor

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. To Be Announced

A musical performance by Elias

A title change at a house event is one thing as far as shocking happenings go, but doing one this close to SummerSlam makes it an even bigger deal. More matches will likely happen at tonight’s event, and more rumors are also flying as the day goes on.

A source in WWE told me Bray Wyatt is in Nashville. #WWE #SMACKVILLE — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 27, 2019

With the major changes being made to the WWE Network, there will likely be even more unique specials airing on it in the future. SmackVille isn’t the first one and won’t be the last, but a major title change could make Nashville’s live event something to truly remember.