‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, July 26: Douglas Tells Hope That Baby Beth Is Alive

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 26 features Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who was trying to support her cousin at Forrester Creations. Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) told Flo that she had married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for his son’s sake. She really cared about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and wanted to be there for him.

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) told the hospital that he needed to verify that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had been a patient at their facility. He said that Flo was his adopted daughter’s biological mother. The hospital confirmed that they would have a doctor return his call. Later, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) filled him in on the details of Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) adoption.

At Forrester Creations, Flo told Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) what had occurred at the wedding. She even told her that the baby had called Hope “mama.” Flo was also worried about Hope’s marriage to Thomas because she thought that he had a dark side. She told the model that Thomas had threatened her life and she was concerned about Hope because of his volatility. Zoe felt that now that Thomas had everything he wanted, including Hope, he would start to mellow. Flo predicted that the secret may even get out without them having to tell anyone, per She Knows Soaps.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo reveals to Zoe that Thomas threatened her life if she tells the truth about Beth. pic.twitter.com/gfnDJLIAu6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2019

At the Logan estate, Thomas apologized to Douglas. However, he warned him to never tell anyone that Phoebe was Beth. Thomas told Douglas that he must have misheard him and if he repeated it, Aunty Steffy and Hope could be hurt by his misrepresentation. Thomas called Hope who told him that he could pick her up at the cliff house. They made arrangements that he would leave Douglas at the cliff house for the night, and Hope could spend some time with Phoebe.

Phoebe (and Liam) are happy to see Hope. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/kNEcYmpsc4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2019

Hope arrived at Steffy’s home and cooed over the baby. Soon Thomas and Douglas also came by. Thomas followed Liam into the kitchen but overheard Douglas ask Steffy if Phoebe’s name was always Phoebe. Thomas gave his son a warning look.

Later, Thomas and Steffy took the baby to her nursery. Liam and Hope were alone in the living room. Hope told Liam that she had married Thomas so that she could be a mother to Douglas because their daughter was gone.

Loading...

“No, she isn’t,” Douglas said. The little boy then told Hope, “Baby Beth is alive.”

Someone is finally speaking the truth! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/uDTKbRDZ9E — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.