’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Jimeno Denies Being Pedro Jimeno’s Wife

Nicole Jimeno has been catapulted into reality show fame after appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé with her brother, Pedro Jimeno, and his wife Chantel Everett. During her time on the show, fans of the series have shared countless theories about Nicole, including one that claims she is actually Pedro’s wife, not his sister, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Dominican Republic native Pedro met Chantel through a mutual friend and the pair became fast friends. Their relationship soon became romantic and Chantel flew to the island to visit the man who captured her heart. Chantel later applied for the K-1 visa to bring Pedro to the United States, where the two exchanged vows during a small wedding ceremony.

After their wedding, the couple’s marriage has been plagued by issues stemming from drama between their families. Chantel’s parents have made it clear that they don’t trust their new son-in-law and believe he only married their daughter for better work opportunities to send money back to his mother and sister. On the other hand, Pedro’s mother and sister have had their own issues with Chantel and have even encouraged Pedro to divorce his wife.

Chantel’s parents have also questioned the nature of Pedro’s relationship with Nicole.

“Nicole seems to behave as if Pedro is her boyfriend. It makes me wonder what kind of relationship that is,” Chantel’s mother said during an earlier episode of the show.

However, it looks Nicole has had enough of the fan theories and assumptions and the reality TV star is finally setting the record straight.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Nicole in Spanish, “Por que todos decían que eras la esposa de Pedro?” which translates to, “Why did everyone say you were Pedro’s wife?”

“That’s something I do not understand,” Nicole responded to the curious fan. “People are very crazy and really, when those comments came up, I felt [it was] extremely wrong.”

The drama between Chantel, Pedro, and their families will continue on TLC’s newest 90 Day spin-off, The Family Chantel, which airs on Mondays on the network, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. During this season of the show, Chantel’s family will head back to the Dominican Republic, where they’ll meet with Pedro’s mother and Nicole to discuss their issues.

Unfortunately, based on the promotional clips for the show, it doesn’t look like the two families will be able to put their differences aside.

The Family Chantel airs on Mondays on TLC.