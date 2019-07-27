Princess Diana Reportedly Might Not Have Approved Of Meghan Markle As Prince Harry’s Wife

Although we may never find out for sure, royal experts have weighed in on what they think might have transpired between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, were the former still alive.
Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, opened up about her opinions on the matter, detailed The Daily Express. According to Seward, Princess Diana may not have viewed Meghan Markle as wife material. These were the reasons she gave.
“Diana was actually quite snobbish. She was very proud of her Spencer heritage, and although she was great with the ordinary man, she might not have wanted someone for her son who had been married before and was from such a different background,” she noted. Ingrid went on to speculate further.
“Perhaps Harry wouldn’t have married Meghan if his mother has still been alive, because his life would have been quite different.”
But that’s not to say that everyone agrees with this assessment. Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to Diana, seemed to think the opposite.
“Diana would have been that friendly face on this side of the Atlantic,” he noted.
Dickie also added that Diana and Meghan would likely have gotten along just fine.
Of course, royal fans will never know for certain either way. But considering how Prince Harry and Meghan seemed to fall head-over-heels in love for each other, it would be difficult to imagine that they wouldn’t have pursued their relationship.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Meanwhile, Harry is keeping his mother’s legacy alive. Most recently, he visited the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, a place that his mother previously visited. Harry had a chance to look at photos of Diana’s visit in November, 1989, according to E! News. During the visit, Harry reportedly got hit by a stuffed giraffe, courtesy of a 2-year-old named Noah Nicholson.
Besides that, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have also been spotted in different Diana pieces previously, as they paid tribute to the late princess on different occasions.
Notably, Meghan’s engagement ring has two diamonds from Diana’s collection, according to Insider. There’s speculation that the diamonds were taken from Diana’s sapphire and diamond brooch.
But it was Kate Middleton who ended up with Diana’s engagement ring. The ring is sapphire with 14 diamonds, and is from a Garrad’s catalog.
It’s more than just jewelry, as both Meghan and Kate have taken commemorative photos in front of forget-me-not flowers, which many believe is a tribute to the late Diana. After all, it was the princess’s favorite flower.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex made a special visit to Sheffield today to see workers, academics and students doing their part to help their community. At Sheffield Children’s Hospital, The Duke supported the opening of a new wing that extends the resources available to patients and their families. This was an especially meaningful visit both publicly and personally as The Duke signed the visitors book that his mother, Diana Princess of Wales signed in 1989. At Sheffield Hallam University The Duke celebrated the incredible teaching and research staff and saw firsthand their Virtual Reality rehabilitation project. He also met with youth activists and academics working with the World Health Organisation and the UN to develop new technology to assist in aid work during crises around the world. Today was a prime example of just how many people work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this world better for others. We all have the opportunity to do something impactful every single day. “Nature needs your care. Animals need your attention. People need your light. The world needs your love… How can you make a difference in the world? Help one person at a time.” Matshona Dhliwayo Photo©️PA images / Empics – Doug Peters