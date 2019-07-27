Princess Diana Reportedly Might Not Have Approved Of Meghan Markle As Prince Harry’s Wife

Although we may never find out for sure, royal experts have weighed in on what they think might have transpired between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, were the former still alive.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, opened up about her opinions on the matter, detailed The Daily Express. According to Seward, Princess Diana may not have viewed Meghan Markle as wife material. These were the reasons she gave.

“Diana was actually quite snobbish. She was very proud of her Spencer heritage, and although she was great with the ordinary man, she might not have wanted someone for her son who had been married before and was from such a different background,” she noted. Ingrid went on to speculate further.

“Perhaps Harry wouldn’t have married Meghan if his mother has still been alive, because his life would have been quite different.”

But that’s not to say that everyone agrees with this assessment. Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to Diana, seemed to think the opposite.

“Diana would have been that friendly face on this side of the Atlantic,” he noted.

Dickie also added that Diana and Meghan would likely have gotten along just fine.

Of course, royal fans will never know for certain either way. But considering how Prince Harry and Meghan seemed to fall head-over-heels in love for each other, it would be difficult to imagine that they wouldn’t have pursued their relationship.

Meanwhile, Harry is keeping his mother’s legacy alive. Most recently, he visited the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, a place that his mother previously visited. Harry had a chance to look at photos of Diana’s visit in November, 1989, according to E! News. During the visit, Harry reportedly got hit by a stuffed giraffe, courtesy of a 2-year-old named Noah Nicholson.

Besides that, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have also been spotted in different Diana pieces previously, as they paid tribute to the late princess on different occasions.

Notably, Meghan’s engagement ring has two diamonds from Diana’s collection, according to Insider. There’s speculation that the diamonds were taken from Diana’s sapphire and diamond brooch.

But it was Kate Middleton who ended up with Diana’s engagement ring. The ring is sapphire with 14 diamonds, and is from a Garrad’s catalog.

It’s more than just jewelry, as both Meghan and Kate have taken commemorative photos in front of forget-me-not flowers, which many believe is a tribute to the late Diana. After all, it was the princess’s favorite flower.