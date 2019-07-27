Nicole Kidman Is Oscar-Worthy In Her Favorite Designer Dress, In ‘The Goldfinch’ Trailer

Will Nicole Kidman receive an Oscar nomination on January 13, 2020, for The Goldfinch?

The answer is anybody’s guess, but if its new trailer is any indication, this statuesque actress certainly pulls off an award-worthy performance in the upcoming film.

The Goldfinch trailer — the second to be released for the upcoming film — debuted on Wednesday. Kidman is featured in the new teaser, appearing as Samantha Barbour, a wealthy Manhattan socialite.

The plot, based on Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel, follows Theo Decker (Oakes Fegley), who starts his life in New York City.

As a youngster, Decker was taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family because his mother, Audrey, was killed in a terrorist bombing attack at the storied Metropolitan Museum of Art. When the blast occurred, the 13-year-old walked out with a priceless bird painting from 1654, the work of 17th-century Dutch artist Carel Fabritius.

“The tragedy thrusts him into a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day…a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch,” according to an official synopsis of the first The Goldfinch trailer, dropped in May by IGN.

Based solely on the trailer, which features a haunting soundtrack from the song, “Terrible Love,” Vogue says the film “already smells the Oscar noms.”

However, before Kidman goes about finding a dress to wear, should the huge honor of an Academy Award nomination come to pass for The Goldfinch, she’ll have to be satisfied by remembering what she wore when she presented a statuette at the ceremony on Hollywood’s biggest night last year.

Nicole was obviously ready to do her job at the 90th annual Academy Awards, held at the iconic Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018. Since then, the Australian-American beauty — who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for Big Little Lies last year — compared herself to Cinderella while wearing her Oscars gown. Specifically, the charming fashionista claimed that the brilliant blue Armani Privé creation made her feel as if she was “going to the ball.”

The 52-year-old talent enthusiastically wrote about her special frock in Harper’s Bazaar on July 25.

“I have to say they really take care of the details, like how to make a giant bow sit. Because remember, you have to be able to sit in the dress for four hours! Strangely enough, despite the boning on the corset top, this dress was unbelievably comfortable.”

Matt Petit / Getty Images

A finishing touch to Kidman’s Oscars look was her 1953, platinum-and-diamond Omega watch.

“I like to wear… vintage timepieces on the red carpet because they’re so delicate and exquisitely made. Often the face is masked, so [the watch] looks like a beautiful piece of fine jewelry.”

While this celebrated actress has her memories of last year’s Oscars — as well as when she won a coveted Academy Award for her leading role in The Hours in 2002 — she may be on the road to getting another of those nifty gold statuettes for her turn in The Goldfinch.

The Goldfinch, starring Nicole Kidman, flies into theaters on September 13, 2019.