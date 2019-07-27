Lisa Vanderpump Details How She Could Have ‘Hurt’ Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 might be done, but the cast members are not through with their Twitter battles. During part one of the reunion, Erika Jayne noted that the real queen of Beverly Hills was Kyle Richards after many fans had dubbed Lisa Vanderpump with the honor for years. This claim from Erika caused a viewer of the show to tweet out a graphic of Kyle as a queen — of Burger King. The image was a skewed caricature of Kyle, and Lisa took notice.

“It’s ironic, now I’m not so hurt I can be more objective, if I wanted to hurt any of them there were so many things going on, lawsuits, bankruptcies, shops failing, shows cancelled, loans in default etc and I never said a word,” Lisa wrote in response to the fan’s tweet.

Andy Cohen addressed some of these issues on the reunion regarding Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi; Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky; and Dorit Kemsley’s business, Beverly Beach. All the ladies shut down the conversations surrounding their husbands and their business, some of which they were not allowed to talk about because some cases are still being played out in court.

Lisa didn’t stop there, however.

“Me on the other hand oh I am a liar, coward, sniper, bad teeth, awful friend, terrible wine, the list goes on..awful really. Glad I stepped away. Also pump rules has been amazing this year,” she wrote.

Loading...

Lisa’s gums and breath were attacked by Camille Grammer during this past season, and all the women engaged in a laugh at her expense. She had also been called a liar after swearing she did not leak the Puppy Gate story to Radar Online. Erika called Lisa a “sniper from the side” on her first season of the show, and the two women never saw eye-to-eye.

At this time, Lisa has officially retired from RHOBH and shows no signs of wanting to rejoin the cast in the future, but anything is possible. At this time, none of the current RHOBH ladies have responded to Lisa’s tweets regarding how she could have hurt them.

One good takeaway from Lisa’s tweets is the promise of an exciting Vanderpump Rules Season 8. The cast has been teasing some great things to come online on their social media accounts, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, as well as a second wedding for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. It was revealed last month that Tom and Katie were not officially married in some sort of paperwork mixup. This will be a main storyline in Season 8, which will have viewers on the edge of their seats.