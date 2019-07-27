Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Plan To Buy A Home In Los Angeles, Says A Royal Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finishing up their home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking for other houses.

The Daily Express quoted royal expert Emily Andrews in saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to buy a home in Los Angeles to be closer to her mother, Doria Ragland, in California, mostly because of their infant son Archie. Duchess Meghan is known to have a particularly close relationship with her mother, so it’s understandable that the couple would like to have a home base in the U.S.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry announced earlier this year they will be launching their personal charity organization after separating from the Royal Foundation they previously managed with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Andrews explained that now that the Sussexes are on their own, they have the freedom to expand their charity to include American interests and U.S. investors. She also believes that it will be easier to work with Oprah, as she’s in California.

“This project with Oprah, whilst it’s not going to be the first initiative of Sussex Royal, is a big push they are doing in the America market to try and attract donors for their new foundation. I think they’ll probably buy somewhere in America – of course, Doria lives in LA.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Already Planning Their Return to Los Angeles https://t.co/KfNKQKMvd5 pic.twitter.com/WcwKGvNGQu — oneDaily (@1dailynewsnet) July 7, 2019

Andrews believes that the public will see a lot more of Doria Ragland in the U.K. now that Archie is born, but trips to California will also be fun as the baby gets older.

“Whether she will be moving in is another matter, she has her own life. She lives in America, she has got a job so it’s not like she can suddenly throw everything up in the air and it’s not like Meghan needs her to.”

While Duchess Meghan hasn’t publicly expressed interest in seeing her father, Thomas Markle, she would also be closer to his home in Mexico if she had a house in Los Angeles, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

Markle has spoken out to several media sources to say that he would love to spend time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, Thomas is especially interested in meeting his grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Thomas Markle had hoped to be invited to the baby’s christening in Windsor, but it wasn’t meant to be, as the couple kept the guest list to 20 attendees. Duchess Meghan’s father still believes that she will be an “amazing, loving, totally devoted modern mum.”