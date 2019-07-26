Watch Real Madrid Vs. Atlético Madrid Live Stream: International Champions Cup At MetLife, Start Time, Preview

The Madrid derby comes early as Spanish crosstown rivals Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid do battle in an International Champions Cup match from New Jersey.

The Madrid derby pitting Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid is one of Spain’s greatest derby matches, and it will take place on American soil this time, as a preseason match in the International Champions Cup.

In official versions of the Madrid derby, the two sides have met 222 times, per 90min.com, with Los Blancos winning 110 of those derby matches, to just 56 for the Atléti. But last season, Atlético finished in second place — eight points above their rivals on the La Liga table — and Diego Simeone’s team comes into the ICC match in better form, winning both of their preseason games without conceding. This is a streak that Real will attempt to end in the match that will live stream from New Jersey.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup clash on Tuesday, pitting 33-time Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid against 10-time winners Atlético Madrid, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the 82,550-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, July 26. That start time will be 4:30 p.m. PT, 6:30 p.m. CT.

In Spain, kickoff will take place at 1:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, July 27. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Japan Standard Time.

Of course, Real Madrid has faced a higher level of preseason opposition in the International Champions Cup, according to The Stats Zone. Los Blancos opened by falling 3-1 to German champions Bayern Munich, then barely squeaking out a 2-2 comeback draw with English Premier League team Arsenal FC — a match that Real then won in a penalty shootout.

Atlético Madrid, on the other hand, opened their preseason in Spain with an easy 3-0 win over Segunda División club CD Numancia — a club that placed 17th in the lower division last season, per Soccerway. The Atléti opened their ICC campaign in Arlington, Texas, grinding out a 0-0 draw against Mexican side Guadalajara, though Madrid recorded the penalty shootout win.

Denis Doyle / Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Friday Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid International Champions Cup preseason derby showdown, log in to ESPN for the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN Deportes, which airs a Spanish-language version of the preseason clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Los Blancos vs. Rojiblancos preseason derby match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, while in Spain, La Liga Sports TV streams the game.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. International Champions Cup match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.